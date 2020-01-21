Worried about privacy at home? There is an AI for that

Alexa, are you listening to me?

I occasionally pass this aggressive question on my Amazon Echo. Because it has become as useful as AI, it is also very creepy. It is usually cloud-based, so it often sends fragments of audio – or images from devices such as “smart” doorbells – to the internet. And of course this results in privacy nightmares, such as when Amazon or Google sub-contractors hang out and listen to our audio clips or hackers remotely spy on our children.

The problem here is structural. It is ingrained in the way the current AI for consumers is built and implemented. Big Tech companies all work under the assumption that AI to most effectively recognize faces and voices and the like requires in-depth neural networks that require substantial computing power. We are told that these neural nets are data hungry and need to constantly improve their skills by feasting on new input. So it has to happen in the cloud, right?

No. These proposals may have been true at the start of 2010, when advanced neural networks for consumers first appeared. At the time, you really needed the power of Google’s world-wasting servers if you wanted to recognize kittens automatically. But Moore’s law is Moore’s law. The hardware and software of AI have improved enormously in recent years. Now there is a new type of neural net that can run entirely on cheap, low-power microprocessors. It can do all the AI ​​tricks that we need, but never send a photo or your voice into the cloud.

It is called edge AI, and in the coming period – if we are lucky – it could offer us convenience without reducing our privacy.

Consider an advanced AI company, Picovoice. It produces software that can recognize voice commands, but it works on teeny microprocessors that cost no more than a few dollars each. The hardware is so cheap that voice AI can end up in household items such as washing machines or dishwashers. (Picovoice says it is already working with major home appliance companies to develop voice-controlled gadgets.)

How is such a teenage AI viable? With smart engineering. Traditional neural nets make their calculations with numbers that are many digits long; Picovoice uses very short numbers, or even binary 1s and 0s, so that the AI ​​can run on much slower chips. The trade-off is a less ambitious bone: a speech recognition AI for a coffee maker only needs to recognize about 200 words, all related to the task of brewing Java.

I don’t need light switches that tell jokes. When it comes to gadgets that share my house, I prefer them to be less smart.

You can’t tease with it like with Alexa. But who cares? “It’s a coffee maker. You will not have a meaningful conversation with your coffee maker, ”says founder Picovoice Alireza Kenarsari-Anhari.

This is a philosophically interesting point and it suggests another problem with today’s AI: companies that create voice assistants are constantly trying to make them behave like C-3PO, able to understand almost everything you say. That is difficult and really requires the cloud.

But everyday devices do not have to pass the Turing test. I don’t need light switches that tell jokes or attain self-awareness. They should only recognize ‘on’ and ‘off’ and perhaps ‘weak’. When it comes to gadgets that share my house, I prefer them to be less smart.

Moreover, edge AI is fast. There are no pauses in execution, no milliseconds are lost while the device sends your request to play the “All Star” from Smash Mouth halfway across the continent to the servers of Amazon, or to the sucking delusion of the NSA with thought crime. data, or wherever it comes. Edge processing is “fast ripping,” says Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory, a company that makes visual and audio recognition software for edge devices. When I interviewed Mozer on Skype, he demonstrated a neural netcode he had made for a microwave, and whatever command he uttered – “Warming up my popcorn for two minutes and 36 seconds” – was recognized immediately.

This also makes edge AI more energy efficient. No travel to the cloud means less carbon burning to enable internet packet routing. The Seattle-based XNOR.ai company, recently acquired by Apple, has even made a neural just before image recognition so light that it can be powered by a small solar cell. (To really deep-fry your noodle, he made one that was powered by the teen voltage generated by a plant.) What’s good for the environment is, as co-founder of XNOR.ai Ali Farhadi notes, good for the privacy: “I don’t mean a device that sends photos of my kids’ bedroom to the cloud, regardless of security. They seem to be hacked every other day.”

Of course the old-school AI does not disappear. New, ooh-ahh innovations in machine intelligence are likely to require cloud power. And some people probably want to chat with their toothbrush, so sure, they can pass on their mouth cleaning data to the Eye of Sauron. Can be fun. But for everyone the choice is clear: fewer smarts for more privacy. I bet they go for it.

