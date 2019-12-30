Worley to consult on the first Egyptian nuclear power plant

Loading...

The Australian energy group Worley Limited has won a contract to advise Egypt in the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant.

Worley, listed on ASX – formerly WorleyParsons – said the contract with the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority announced on Monday was for the construction of a nuclear power plant in El Dabaa, to the west from Alexandria, on the Mediterranean coast.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with NPPA and to help Egypt develop its nuclear industry to meet the world's changing energy needs.": Andrew Wood, CEO of Worley.Credit: Michelle Mossop

Worley will provide services, including engineering and design review, project management, procurement, construction management and training. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The power plant built and funded by Russia will have four pressurized water reactors with a full load capacity of 4,800 megawatts.