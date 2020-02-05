“World’s Worst Cat” from N.C. animal shelter finds its home in East Tennessee

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WATE) – Perdita the cat, at a recent adoption post of a North Carolina animal shelter, called the “World’s Worst Cat,” found a home in East Tennessee.

A couple from Monroe County, Tenn, adopted Perdita and left the Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc. on Saturday 1 February.

Almost 175 people applied to adopt her.

“After a successful meet-and-greet with minimal growls and very few blows on her part,” she was adopted by her owners in East Tennessee.

The animal shelter says that Perdita ‘tolerates’ her new owners and that she will have many cat-friendly facilities in her house forever.

“They love her and she tolerates them. She wouldn’t let us take adoption photos in our photo booth, she just growled and ran out of the room, “said the animal shelter.” She was in a hurry to go home where she would have her own private bedroom to stay in until she is ready to leave to go to the rest of the house, then she has access to the many catwalks, covered cat trees, enclosed cattery and cat pond. “

Also – Perdita is no longer Perdita. Her new name is Noel, “in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger.”

You can follow that ‘World’s Worst Cat’ might be turned into the world’s best cat via an Instagram account: @perditas_journey