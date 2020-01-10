Loading...

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US will await the results of an investigation into what happened to flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines before taking “appropriate measures”.

Pompeo says at a press conference in Washington that the US thinks the plane, probably carrying at least 63 Canadian citizens, was hit by an Iranian rocket.

It is the first time that a senior American official has publicly acknowledged what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday: that intelligence points to a rocket attack from Iran as the cause of the tragedy.

The plan crashed early Wednesday shortly after taking off from Tehran and only a few hours after two military bases in Iraq, where American soldiers were stationed, were hit by a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles.

Pompeo and Finance Minister Steve Mnuchin detail the additional sanctions that President Donald Trump promised earlier this week against the Iranian regime in response to the attack in Iraq, prompted by the US decision to focus on Iran’s military top leader, Maj .-Gene. Qassem Soleimani.

Pompeo also made it clear that the US was acting against Soleimani to prevent what he called a “threatening attack” on US facilities, including the US embassy in Baghdad.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

– Follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle

The Canadian press