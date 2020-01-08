World skeptic Trump is doing well in global affairs

Loading...

WASHINGTON – The world is still skeptical that after nearly three years in office, President Donald Trump will do the right thing in the field of foreign affairs, according to the Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday.

The poll was well conducted before Trump closed off an American drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week. The strike has raised tensions between America and its old Middle Eastern nemesis and has led Tehran to launch ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops.

Majority of people in many of the 33 countries surveyed by the non-partisan research center disapprove of a number of policies that Trump talks about the most, including lowering rates on imported goods as a way to influence trade disputes and withdraw from international climate change agreements, build a wall on the US-Mexico border and impose stricter restrictions on immigration to the US.

Similarly, more than 33 countries disapprove of Trump’s decision to have the US reject the only world power from a nuclear agreement with Iran.

A better place for Trump, however, are the direct negotiations he has had with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This effort received the most support, although in most of the countries surveyed there was no majority.

Trump and Kim held three rounds on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, most recently last year in the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea.

Sentiment against Trump is common in Western Europe, where about 75% or more of the people in Germany, Sweden, France, Spain and the Netherlands have no faith in the American leader.

That feeling goes even deeper in Mexico, where 89% have no faith in Trump, who has targeted the Mexicans for his barbs and anti-immigration policies such as the border wall.

But the world is not entirely against Trump.

Majorities in Israel, the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria and India are confident that the businessman who has become president will do the right thing on the world stage.

Five leaders were assessed in the poll, with Trump receiving the most negative views. Low shares expressed confidence in Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China.

Confidence in Germany’s Angela Merkel was the highest among the leaders. The opinions of the French Emmanuel Macron were slightly more positive than negative.

Trump, a Republican, treats his relatively low approval on the world stage as a badge of honor. He told supporters during a December campaign in Battle Creek, Michigan, that Germany and France prefer his predecessor, Barack Obama, a democrat, more than they do.

Trump noted that he had taxed imports of French alcoholic beverages to take revenge on a tax that France imposed on major technology companies, including some based in the US.

“If I ever get more popular, it means I’m not doing my job,” he said.

The survey of nearly 37,000 people in the 33 countries was conducted from May 18 to October 2, 2019, based on telephone and face-to-face interviews.

In an earlier version of the survey, released a few months after Trump took office in January 2017, fewer than 30% of respondents expressed confidence in the President’s ability to do the right thing in international affairs.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press