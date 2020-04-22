World of Warships Pc Download Here

The description of World of Warships



World of Warships lets you experience epic naval battles like never before. Assemble and customize a fleet of beautifully detailed ships and integrate them into a variety of realistic battle scenarios across beautifully rendered real-world locations. Jump into a random skirmish for a quick PvP clash, team up with friends for a tough PvE scenario battle, or put your skills to the test in ranked battles!

Characteristics

Over 200+ First and Second World War ships

Over 31 unique naval battle locations

Revolutionary graphics and sound effects

Player vs. player fights as a team

Commanders to hire and train. They will suit your style of play!

Weather variation that would affect the trajectory of your shots

Unique battle type scenarios: save forts, escort support ships and save survivors



World of Warships Gameplay



Requirements World of Warships

File size: 1 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?