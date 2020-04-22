Home » GAMING » World of Warships Pc Download Here
Byjunaidhaider on April 22, 2020

The description of World of Warships


World of Warships lets you experience epic naval battles like never before. Assemble and customize a fleet of beautifully detailed ships and integrate them into a variety of realistic battle scenarios across beautifully rendered real-world locations. Jump into a random skirmish for a quick PvP clash, team up with friends for a tough PvE scenario battle, or put your skills to the test in ranked battles!

Characteristics

  • Over 200+ First and Second World War ships
  • Over 31 unique naval battle locations
  • Revolutionary graphics and sound effects
  • Player vs. player fights as a team
  • Commanders to hire and train. They will suit your style of play!
  • Weather variation that would affect the trajectory of your shots
  • Unique battle type scenarios: save forts, escort support ships and save survivors


World of Warships Gameplay


Requirements World of Warships

  • File size: 1 Mb
  • Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  • Download the "World of Warships" installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and enjoy playing.

