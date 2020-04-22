World of Warships Pc Download Here
The description of World of Warships
World of Warships lets you experience epic naval battles like never before. Assemble and customize a fleet of beautifully detailed ships and integrate them into a variety of realistic battle scenarios across beautifully rendered real-world locations. Jump into a random skirmish for a quick PvP clash, team up with friends for a tough PvE scenario battle, or put your skills to the test in ranked battles!
Characteristics
- Over 200+ First and Second World War ships
- Over 31 unique naval battle locations
- Revolutionary graphics and sound effects
- Player vs. player fights as a team
- Commanders to hire and train. They will suit your style of play!
- Weather variation that would affect the trajectory of your shots
- Unique battle type scenarios: save forts, escort support ships and save survivors
World of Warships Gameplay
Requirements World of Warships
- File size: 1 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
How to install?
- Click the “Download game” button.
- Download the "World of Warships" installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and enjoy playing.