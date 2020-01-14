World of Warcraft: Visions of N'Zoth - How to unlock Horde Vulpera & Allianz mechagnomes

Two new Allied races have arrived in the 8.3.0 update for World of Warcraft – robot mechanics and clever Vulpera. These two small races can be unlocked by completing certain quests in the game. Below I will describe exactly what you need to know in order to get them for yourself.

As with all other allied races, you’ll get unique new mounts to unlock the Vulpera or Mechagnome. When you reach Level 11 and Level 20, special Heritage armor sets will also be unlocked – they are just like the other allied races, but unlocking them is a little more difficult than going to your local Stormwind embassy.

You won’t find this race in WoW: Classic, the new (old) version of the long-standing MMO on special servers requested by fans. Find out more about this nostalgic version of the game with our 10 key pieces of WoW: Classic.

How to unlock Vulpera (Horde)

To unlock the Vulpera, you have to Reach level 120 Earn with every character Sublime reputation with the Voldunai Group, and Open the “secrets of the sand” Power.

Following these three steps will unlock the Vulpera Allied Race recruitment questline. Complete all quests to unlock the Vulpera.

You can find the Voldunai faction in the Vol’dun Theater. Complete all faction quests to unlock the Secrets of the Sands achievement.

Unlock Mechagnome (Alliance)

To unlock the mechagnome, you have to Reach level 120 Earn with every character Sublime reputation with the Rustbolt Resistance Group, and unlock the “Mechagon Threat” Power.

Following these three steps will unlock the Mechagnomes Allied Race recruitment questline. Complete all quests to unlock the mechanics.

You will find the Rustbolt Resistance faction in the Mechagon Island Theater. Complete all faction quests to unlock The Mechagonian Threat achievement.