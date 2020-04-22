Home » GAMING » World of Tanks PC Full Version Download
0

World of Tanks PC Full Version Download

Byjunaidhaider on April 22, 2020

World of Tanks PC Full Version Download

About World of Tanks:


World of Tanks is an MMO game dedicated to armoured machines that have won the affection of players around the world. A variety of locations in the game, historical accuracy, realistic gameplay – join the army of tankers who are already tearing up the battlefield and immerse yourself in a legendary tank fight!

Characteristics

  • Over 450 tanks to play
  • Form allies and play with more than 160 million players worldwide
  • Deep and diverse gameplay with a variety of PvP
  • Realistic graphics and sound effects bring you closer to the action
  • Epic tank battles of 60 or more players
  • Download the free PC game and start playing now!

World of Tanks Video Review

Requirements World of Tanks

  • File size: 1 Mb
  • Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
  • License conditions and policy
  • All full version games provided on this website have been licensed, sublicensed for distribution by other game developers, game publishers, or developed by an in-house game studio and provided legally free of charge. If you have any questions about this game, please contact us via this form.

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  • Download the “Journey to the Savage Planet” installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and enjoy playing.

Tags: , ,

Related Articles