World of Tanks PC Full Version Download

About World of Tanks:



World of Tanks is an MMO game dedicated to armoured machines that have won the affection of players around the world. A variety of locations in the game, historical accuracy, realistic gameplay – join the army of tankers who are already tearing up the battlefield and immerse yourself in a legendary tank fight!

Characteristics

Over 450 tanks to play

Form allies and play with more than 160 million players worldwide

Deep and diverse gameplay with a variety of PvP

Realistic graphics and sound effects bring you closer to the action

Epic tank battles of 60 or more players

Download the free PC game and start playing now!

World of Tanks Video Review

Requirements World of Tanks

File size: 1 Mb

Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

License conditions and policy

All full version games provided on this website have been licensed, sublicensed for distribution by other game developers, game publishers, or developed by an in-house game studio and provided legally free of charge. If you have any questions about this game, please contact us via this form.

How to install?