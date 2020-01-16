World of Horror will be released in late 2020, Steam Early Access will start next month

Horror title, The World of Horror already received an official release window for the end of 2020 on all platforms and Steam in February.

The highly anticipated horror title, inspired by Junji Ito, will appear on all consoles in late 2020. The good news is that the game has weathered any kind of development hiatus and the studio is still working hard on it, which is always a problem when it comes to smaller releases. PC users will be pleased to hear that the World of Horror will be released early on Steam on February 20, 2020.

“Inspired by the works of Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft, WORLD OF HORROR is a psychological thriller with eerie urban settings and twisted storylines. Cassandra Khaw, screenwriter at Ubisoft, author of the critically acclaimed horror novel Hammers on Bone, and author of games such as Wasteland 3, Sunless Skies and She Remembered Caterpillars, work with Panstasz on the writing of WORLD OF HORROR. “

The gameplay involves investigating various puzzles as it threatens your sanity and your mind. World of Horror is a turn-based battle RPG title made up of distracting images created in Microsoft Paint using a classic 1-bit graphic style. The game has a very unique and stylish identity and that’s really what sets it apart in a genre that appears to be familiar.

World of Horror will be released on February 20, 2020 with Steam Early Access and will be released on PS4, Nintendo Switch and Mac OS in late 2020.