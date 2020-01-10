World number 2 Karolina Pliskova pours cold water on the WTA Cup

Loading...

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said it wasn’t fair, while former US Open winner Sloane Stephens said it was extremely disrespectful.

Loading

They joined a chorus of approval to form a WTA Cup team tournament in 2020.

But the Czech cannon Pliskova, which wants to win three titles with Brisbane International in four years, does not want that.

The 2017 and 2019 Brisbane winner believed she looked good in Queensland and didn’t want to change anything after entering the semi-finals this year with a tough 3-set win over American Alison Riske.

“Now that I was quite successful at this tournament, I would leave it as it is,” said the second seed.

“No team competitions for me.

“Of course it’s [WTA Cup] more interesting for players, for some players, for fans, maybe because you see more games, see doubles and see the countries against each other.

“I think it can be fun, but I don’t care.”

Pliskova hopes to continue her golden run in Brisbane when she faces reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s semi-final.

She has a 2-2 career record against the two-time Grand Slam winner after finishing second-best at last encounter, last year’s Australian Open semi-final.

Loading

“We played it last time in Melbourne and it was pretty tight. All games are always a break in every set,” said Pliskova of her record against Osaka of Japan.

“There are not many opportunities because it can serve well and I can serve well, so there will be a few points [to determine the outcome].

“I think she’s playing pretty well this week so it will be difficult but I’m looking forward to it.”

In the other semi-final of Brisbane International on Saturday, number 7 in the world, Kvitova, will meet former US Open finalist Madison Keys.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading