World leaders gather in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism

Dozens of world leaders came to Jerusalem on Thursday to commemorate the Holocaust and to fight modern anti-Semitism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prince Charles, Vice President Mike Pence and the Presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria were among the more than 40 dignitaries present to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Moscow the Auschwitz death camp.

The three-hour event in Jerusalem’s Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem – titled “Remembrance of the Holocaust: Combating Anti-Semitism” – aims to create a united front commemorating the genocide of European Jews amidst a global rise in anti-Jewish violence on the continent and in the continent USA represent around the world.

But the unresolved remnants of World War II politics have permeated the solemn gathering of different historical narratives from various actors. Poland’s president, who was criticized for his own revisionism during the war, boycotted the assembly for not being invited to speak, while Putin was given a central role, despite leading a campaign to lower the Soviet Union’s pre-war pact with the Nazis, and to shift responsibility for the outbreak of war to Poland, which was attacked in 1939 to start the fighting.

On the eve of the meeting, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin urged the leaders to gather for dinner at his official residence to “leave history to historians.”

“The role of the political leaders of all of us is to shape the future,” he said.

The event is one of the largest political gatherings in Israel’s history when a cascade of delegations including European Presidents, Prime Ministers and Royals, as well as American, Canadian and Australian representatives, arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport. Over 10,000 police officers were deployed in Jerusalem, and major highways and large areas of the city were closed before the event.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had another opportunity to consolidate Israel’s diplomatic reputation and strengthen its profile when he sought reelection for impending war crimes against Israel before the International Criminal Court on March 2.

“Iran openly declares every day that it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the earth,” he told Christian broadcaster TBN. “I think the Auschwitz lesson is that you have to stop bad things when they are small … and secondly you have to understand that the Jews will never again be defenseless against those who want to destroy them.”

For historians, however, the main message is education amid growing signs of ignorance and indifference to the Holocaust. A comprehensive poll released this week by the Claims Conference, a Jewish organization responsible for negotiating compensation for victims of the Nazi persecution, found that most people in France did not know that 6 million Jews were under the Second Were killed in World War II. Among the millennials, 45% said they were unfamiliar with French cooperation with the Nazi regime, and 25% were not even sure whether they had heard of the Holocaust.

The World Holocaust Forum is an idea of ​​Moshe Kantor, the President of the European Jewish Congress, an umbrella organization that represents Jewish communities across Europe. The group recently reported that 80% of European Jews on the continent feel insecure.

Kantor founded the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in 2005 and has already organized forums in Auschwitz, the Ukrainian killing fields of Babi Yar and in the former Theresienstadt concentration camp. The Thursday event is the first time that it takes place in Israel. The official commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz will take place next week at the site itself in southern Poland.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University reported last year that the number of violent attacks on Jews increased significantly in 2018. The largest number of Jews killed in anti-Semitic acts for decades has been reported. They recorded 400 cases, with the peak being most dramatic in Western Europe. In Germany, for example, there was a 70% increase in anti-Semitic violence. In addition to the shooting attacks, assaults, and vandalism, research has also found an increase in anti-Semitic influence on the Internet and in newspapers, as the power of extremist political parties increased in several countries.

In front of the forum, a collection of statements from world leaders who sent delegations to Jerusalem was released to project a newly discovered commitment to mitigating a climate that some said was reminiscent of that before World War II.

“I express my fervent hope that through constant vigilance and positive upbringing, the misdeeds committed in one of the darkest periods in our history will vanish,” wrote Pope Francis.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explicitly mentioned “the scourge of anti-Semitism and hatred that is becoming all too common again.”

“The murder of six million Jews by the brutal and anti-Semitic Nazi regime began with a slow erosion of rights and the normalization of discrimination,” he wrote. “We cannot let time go by to diminish our determination never to allow such horrors again.”

