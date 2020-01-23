World leaders gather in Jerusalem against anti-Semitism paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

On the eve of the meeting, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin begged world leaders to come together for a dinner at his official residence to “leave history behind for historians.”

“The role of political leaders, of us all, is shaping the future,” he said.

The event marks one of the largest political gatherings in Israeli history, when a stream of delegations, including European presidents, prime ministers and royals, as well as American, Canadian and Australian representatives, arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport. More than 10,000 police officers were deployed in Jerusalem and major highways and large parts of the city were closed for the event.

For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it offered a new opportunity to strengthen Israel’s diplomatic status and to strengthen his profile while looking for re-election on March 2. He hoped to use his meetings with world leaders to strengthen his hard line towards Iran and to gather opposition to imminent war crimes against Israel in the International Criminal Court.

“Iran declares openly every day that it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the earth,” he told Christian broadcaster TBN. “I think Auschwitz’s lesson is to stop bad things when they are small … and, secondly, understand that the Jews will never be defenseless towards those who want to destroy them.”

For historians, however, the most important message is an education amid growing signs of ignorance and indifference to the Holocaust. An extensive study published this week by the Claims Conference, a Jewish organization responsible for negotiating compensation for victims of Nazi persecution, found that most people in France did not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Second World war. Of the millennials, 45% said they were unaware of French cooperation with the Nazi regime and 25% said they were not even sure they had heard of the Holocaust.

The World Holocaust Forum is the brainchild of Moshe Kantor, the president of the European Jewish Congress, an umbrella group that represents Jewish communities throughout Europe. The group recently reported that 80% of European Jews feel unsafe on the continent.

Kantor established the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in 2005 and has previously held forums in Auschwitz, Babi Yar’s Ukrainian murder fields and in the former Terezin concentration camp. Thursday’s event is the first time it has met in Israel. The official commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz will be held next week on the site itself in southern Poland.

Researchers from the University of Tel Aviv reported last year that violent attacks on Jews grew significantly in 2018, with the largest reported number of Jews killed in anti-Semitic acts in decades. They registered 400 cases, with the peak most dramatic in Western Europe. In Germany, for example, there was a 70% increase in anti-Semitic violence. In addition to the shooting attacks, attacks and vandalism, the research also noted that anti-Semitic vitriol was increasing online and in newspapers, as extremist political parties came to power in several countries.

Prior to the forum, an anthology was published of statements from world leaders who sent delegations to Jerusalem to project a new commitment to suppress an environment that some people recalled before World War II.

“I express my fervent hope that through continuous vigilance and positive education, the iniquities committed during one of the darkest periods in our history will be eliminated,” wrote Pope Francis.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau specifically mentioned “the scourge of anti-Semitism and hatred that is all too common.”

“The murder of six million Jews by the brutal and anti-Semitic Nazi regime began with a slow erosion of rights and the normalization of discrimination,” he wrote. “We cannot allow the passage of time to diminish our determination to never let such horrors happen again.”

Aron Heller, The Associated Press