WorkSafe asked to examine the AFL concussion protocols

“WorkSafe requests will continue,” said a WorkSafe spokesman.

The AFL did not comment on whether it had met WorkSafe, but said that health and safety issues were paramount.

“The health and well-being of our players is of the utmost importance, so we are constantly discussing with medical experts and others about our approach to all health and safety issues,” said an AFL spokesman.

WorkSafe cannot initiate investigations until the technical problems are resolved. This includes the understanding that when an investigation is initiated, the AFL is a national body, not a state association, and can only focus on the procedures followed by clubs based in Victoria.

However, Jess said he only wanted Victoria-based clubs to come under his jurisdiction. He said WorkSafe had the authority to investigate and referred to the allegations Essendon made in 2015 for failing to provide a safe and healthy work environment during the 2012 supplement program. The bombers were fined $ 200,000 for violating health and safety laws.

Jess said on Monday that he knew he had little hope of temporarily stopping AFLW and AFL seasons, but said his search was more about player safety, especially headbuttons that didn’t immediately result in concussion be diagnosed.

“My goal was to make it safer and it’s just not safer,” said Jess.

“I had a meeting with the AFL last Thursday and said, ‘Do you have a quick point-of-care diagnostic tool that can diagnose and treat subclinical problems because SCAT5 cannot?’

“They said they didn’t. The most dangerous part of our game is the undiagnosed subclinical clash.”

Players who leave the field due to a head butt must pass a Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT). This involves a number of questions, including what day is today. Symptoms, including balance, eye movement, and cognitive tests, are evaluated.

Jess has long argued that the AFL hasn’t done enough to deal with headaches and concussions.

“The evidence is convincing. This is driven by nothing other than security. How can we get acute intergenerational problems these days?” He said 20 players have retired in the past three years due to the accumulation of headbuttons.

Jess has been instrumental in helping ex-AFL players Shaun Smith, John Barnes, John Platten, and Greg Williams to detail their post-career health problems that they claim are related to their season’s headaches. A possible class action lawsuit against the AFL threatens but the costs are an issue.

The AFLW season begins on Friday evening, while the men’s AFL home and away campaign begins on March 19.

