Working from home is causing a bit of a stench

Which ones are fragrant?

zoom.com

This is your third Zoom meeting of the day.

Or, of course, your third meeting of Microsoft teams.

Your eyes are a bit glazed. It’s something looking at a screen. It’s a whole other chat all day. And, even worse, listening to him.

You’re even starting to lose your fascination with taking a closer look at your roommates ’offices, living rooms and even your co-workers’ bedrooms.

Once you see them like that every day, they look normal. Even if some of the decorating options appreciate your fine-tuned sensibilities.

Will you ever wonder – and I know you do – about the hygiene of your co-workers? Yes, this is what you usually do in the office. Some people are just more fragrant than others. Some people have a more positive natural fragrance than others.

Although, since the pandemic has sent us home to do business completely online, it seems that some of us go beyond some basic visual and olfactory gestures.

You see, in a Wall Street Journal description of the latest sales results from the consumer goods company Unilever. And it’s hard to see.

One element makes the reading especially striking. While it seems that surface and soap cleaning sales are going well, sales of shampoos and deodorants are very low, which disappoints a company that usually does very well.

I will also be disappointed, in a slightly poetic way, that people are willing to clean hard surfaces, but not themselves. They are willing to let their kitchens shine while they are left unattended.

Working from home seems, indeed, to have encouraged people to let go a little. It’s hard to blame them. Especially those who are suddenly troubled by the extra work of early childhood education.

These results appear to reflect a significant trend among domestic workers. Why, just last week I wrote about a Florida judge who just couldn’t stand the freedoms certain lawyers had. For example, a shirtless Zoom court hearing may be filed, for example. Or in beachwear.

Humans tend to judge each other by appearances. It may not be right, but it is true. If working from home becomes some kind of new rule, will there be even more emphasis on whether your hair – should you have any – is shiny? Will there be any subconscious to tell you if a co-worker smells good today?

The current version of working from home is not what many [guilty, I guess] have experienced in the past. It translates into an atmosphere of stress and fear, rather than peace and freedom. I have no worries about people appearing on camera, in any mood and mood.

I imagine, though, companies like Unilever will soon be launching products like the shampoo that makes your hair look more amazing on Zoom. And deodorant that emits happy emojis as it keeps you fragrant.