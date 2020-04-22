Working from home and needing a scanner? There’s a free built in to your iPhone.

So, you work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic and you have a document that you need to scan. You see a slew of third-party app scanners that you have to pay for in the App Store. Which one to choose?

But for a moment! Before you do that … did you know that Apple has installed a free, built-in scanner right on your iPhone?

I was now a year old when I learned that you can scan documents in the Notes app on the phone.

That’s right. With the release of iOS 11 in 2017, Apple launched a scanner within the Notes app. Right here is waiting for you to get used to it, at no cost.

Apparently, a group of people had no idea that there was a scanner hidden on their iPhone for years.

If that’s you, well, now you know! Here’s how to use your iPhone’s scanner:

Go to the official Apple Note app on your iPhone. Open an existing note, or create a new one by clicking the small icon on the bottom right of the device. Tap the camera icon in the menu that appears. Select “Scan Documents” from the options that pop up. Keep your phone in front of the document you want to scan. If the scanner mode is in auto mode, the app will automatically detect the document and get the scan. In manual mode, you will need to snap your picture to yourself. You can change which mode is in the upper right corner of the screen. If you need to adjust the scan, you can drag the corners of the page. Keep scanning if you have additional pages, or tap “Re” to automatically discard an image and save it. Press “Save” in the lower right hand when you’re done. You now have a PDF of your document.

After scanning the document, you have a number of editing options. You can crop it, switch between a color or black-and-white scan, rotate the document, and add additional scanning pages. Tap the document name to change the file name at any time.

When the scanned document is sitting on your note, click on the “Share” button in the upper-right corner of the screen to send your PDF anywhere it needs to go. You can also use the markup option and add your signature or input text. This is obviously easy to use if the document you are scanning is a form you need to fill out.

Ayan. No need to buy a third-party app from the App Store. Just use the scanner that sits on your iPhone the whole time.

