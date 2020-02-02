‘Workhorse’ Devenyns moves into the spotlight at Cadel Evans’ street race

For the past two years, Devenyns has worked at the Cadel Evans race for Italian sprint star Elia Viviani, who won the 2019 edition but has since switched teams to Cofidis.

This time the new Deceuninck quickstep sprinter Sam Bennett was one of the favorites before the race. But when the Irishman fell away, Devenyns seized his opportunity.

“I really like this race,” said Devenyns.

Every time I am here I try very hard.

“When we were in a group, it didn’t feel like Sam and my teammates would be coming back. I accepted the win and I’m happy to sprint for it and win it.”

Fortunately, there were no signs of wild storms that lashed the women’s race on Saturday and caused a big fall that took out a large part of the peloton.

However, strong winds played a role in different stages.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Daryl Impey came third after teammate Simon Yates took the brave step on the fourth climb to the Challambra, which was too much for Ewan and Bennett’s pre-race fantasies.

“He drove a little earlier than I expected, but we had to start the race there,” said Impey.

“I think a lot of people just felt good where we were and we really had to try to downplay this group. Simon did a great job. “

Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) finished second in the Cadel Evans race ahead of Viviani last year and was unable to improve this result by finishing seventh overall.

But he will be pleased to return to Europe in a strong shape after the Australian summer.

Ewan won the Schwalbe Classic in Adelaide last month and took two stage wins in the Tour Down Under.

Now it’s about adding up the five Grand Tour stage wins that he scored last year.

Australian teenager Carter Turnbull (Kordamentha Australia) impressed yesterday when he won the King of the Mountains and sprint classification.

