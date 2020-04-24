Tallahassee man wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to court over Florida’s unemployment compensation system which he says fails to provide benefits to out-of-work Floridians.

In a letter, Tallahassee lawyers Gautier Kitchen and Marie Mattox informed the Governor’s Office this Monday that they intended to sue. Their client, Richard L. Walls, has an application for workless benefits that has been pending for about a month.

DeSantis and the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) engaged in “gross negligence (and) fraud” for using an application process that causes “emotional distress” to people seeking unemployment benefits, the letter states.

The Governor’s Office did not immediately respond to a traffic request under the planned suit. Walls’ lawyers say he worked as a chef at the Dreamland BBQ restaurant at the Tallahassee Center and was laid off on March 21. He began applying for unemployment two days later.

Nearly 7 out of every 8 Floridians who successfully filed claims since mid-March are awaiting processing – the worst rate in the country.

By comparison, according to an AP analysis, about two-thirds of their claims were backlogged, with about 30% of its claims still pending in New York – the country’s current coronavirus core.

In Florida, there are thousands who have failed to accomplish what they said is a heavy, web-based application process that routinely starts out of the system when they hit the submit button.

Others report waiting hours for help over the phone but the phone line will be dead.

“The system is broken,” said Rep. Loranne Ausley, D-Tallahassee.

“People are frustrated and despair,” she said. “I don’t know how many times and ways I can say this, but something has to be done now, because people’s lives are in danger.”

Walls is one of the lucky Floridians who was able to come online for payment. His application was accepted after two days of phone calls and engaging with Connect’s web-based application process.

As of Thursday morning, according to DEO, 1,762,285 people have filed for benefits since March 15. Of that group, 210,703 claims were processed, and 116,830 claimants received a check.

Floridian is less likely to get an unemployment check than other Mexican-state residents. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, about 1% of Florida’s eligible workforce receives benefits, compared to 3.1% for Texas, 6.2% for California and 7.6% for New York.

As the situation began to intensify, earlier this month, DeSantis made efforts to speed up the application process. An additional 77 PC servers were connected on the DEO’s Connect website, doubling its capacity, and 2,000 state employees were redirected to DEO to handle the applications attack.

DeSantis acknowledged that DEO was unable to provide it with information on the number of claims filed or processed. DeSantis then placed Secretary of the Department of Management Services Jonathan Satter in charge of the unemployment system, with effect from April 14.

“I hope Jon can get into it, vibrate the cage,” said DeSantis.

Ausley is not so sure: “Attempts to apply Bandwidths to ancient technology didn’t seem to work.”

Meanwhile, two Democratic House leaders called for a special session to address unemployment compensation, Medicaid expansion and pandemic elections.

State Representatives Bobby Dubose of Fort Lauderdale and Evan Jenne of Hollywood said the session should be nearly over or in Tallahassee as soon as federal guidelines allow meetings to gather large numbers of people.

James Call is a member of the TODAY-Florida NETWORK Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on Twitter: @CallTallahassee