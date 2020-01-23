Work on Wakefield's 'Game Changer' remodeling on the water should begin

Work on a flagship regeneration program on the Wakefield coast known as the “game changer” for the entire city is set to begin.

The Rutland Mills complex is to be converted into a modern multicultural space with offices, music studios and a boutique hotel.

Rutland Mills in Wakefield.

Planning permission for the project to renovate the area’s empty Victorian buildings was granted in 2018, but work can only begin now.

This is followed by the signing of a contract between the Wakefield Council and City and Provincial Properties (CPP) that has carried out similar developments in London. Council chair Denise Jeffery said the end product will “put Wakefield on the map”.

She said: “Signing this contract means the world to this district. It will be a real game changer.

“We waited a long time for it, we talked about it a few years ago and I was involved through the regeneration project.

“It is absolutely wonderful and puts Wakefield on the map.

“It will bring jobs, it will bring investment, and most importantly, it will bring people from across the region to Wakefield for entertainment.”

In the first phase of the project, which will take around three years, two of the old buildings will be demolished to provide direct access to the Calder River.

The rest of the properties are being renovated, one of which will be a grocery store.

The entire complex is operated under the brand name Tileyard North.

Paul Kempe of CPP said: “Our vision is that Rutland Mills will mean a transformation, especially for Wakefield, but also for the entire region. We want to create a creative center with diverse employment opportunities for locals, people and people from afar who come here and want the opportunity to enjoy an incredibly lively place. “

The restoration of the Rutland Mills was supported by the Wakefield Civic Society. President Kevin Trickett said: “This is an extremely important development for Wakefield and the proposed redesign of the former mill complex will add another dimension to the city’s growing reputation for culture and art.”