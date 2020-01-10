Work better, do more in 2020: get inspired for a more innovative year and beyond

Loading...

The fact is that most of us must be productive to get work done and get paid. Fortunately, there are techniques that you can use to increase your productivity, nurture your motivation, inspire you, keep you healthy, help you quantify your life and return to the groove.

Before we kick off the list, a brief note: different techniques will work better for different people. I have used all of these techniques from time to time and they have kept me on deadline and on schedule. There are also many more than what I am talking about here. Feel free to share your favorites in the comments below.

Now let’s go into some ways to let your creativity run free.

View a TED talk

If you want inspiration, food for thought and a good excuse to take a break from the routine, consider watching a TED talk. These are fascinating discussions by experts, thinkers and innovators that always appeal to your imagination.

View some YouTube videos

You can go two ways here. You can go through the rabbit hole of puppy and kitten videos, which will help you reduce stress, but will not do much for your productivity. Or you can watch some great maker videos that offer interesting deep dives in fascinating projects.

Some of my favorite makers are Bob Claggett who produces I Like to Make Stuff, James Bruton who builds robots and Colin Furze who builds ridiculous things, including giant robots and full-sized Star Wars land speeders. While you are there, do not forget to watch my channel, where you will see many of the cool projects that I have built for ZDNet.

Move your comfort zone

Loosely defined, your comfort zone is the work area where you feel the most able and the least stressed. For me the article is writing, speaking and almost all things digital. When we first considered adding maker and 3D print coverage to ZDNet, that was a big challenge for me. Since my summer camp as a child (and a few technical school projects that resulted in smoke and fumes) I hadn’t made anything digital anymore.

Doing things in the workplace, working with power tools, aligning and configuring machines, and – above all – everything that had to do with a rotating knife was waaaay from my comfort zone. But I was a software maker for years, and since modern desktop manufacturing starts in CAD software, it seemed like something I could try.

All my 3D prints were a bit stretchable to my comfort zone, but what I really pushed was when I decided to build a wooden and 3D-printed cable organizer that was eight feet long. This required a lot of precise, precise cuts, a lot what woodworkers call ‘joinery’ (how pieces of wood are connected to each other) and my own design. It was scary and stressful.

But when I finished it (you can read the article here and watch the video here), it gave me a huge source of pride and fueled my imagination. What else can we build by combining all available tools in 2020?

My point is that if you stay in your comfort zone, you are not growing. But if you take risks and leave your comfort zone, you will let your creativity run free, increase your competitiveness and add new skills.

Find the pleasure, accept the work

As my last tip for this kickstart in 2020, I recommend that you both enjoy it and accept the work. What do I mean by this? Well, not everything we do is fun. Work is called “work” because it is work. Accept that some days will be difficult, some tasks will be challenging or unpleasant, and your ability and comfort zone will be emphasized.

But also find pleasure. Sometimes, in the middle of a project I’m struggling with, I realize that pieces of it are really interesting, fun or cool. Focus on that as your take-away, even while you continue to produce and perform.

A lot of hard work is being done, but there are also lots of fun. Find them. Enjoy them. Now go back to work.

Packing up

There you go. When starting up before 2020, keep these suggestions in mind to get your creative juices going. This week we have explored 20 techniques that can set your productivity on fire, but there are many more. Feel free to add your suggestions in the comments below. And, on behalf of all of us at ZDNet, have a great and productive 2020 and beyond!

