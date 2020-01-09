Work better, do more in 2020: get healthy so that you can shoot on all cylinders

Loading...

The fact is that most of us must be productive to get work done and get paid. Fortunately, there are techniques that you can use to increase your productivity, nurture your motivation, inspire you, keep you healthy, help you quantify your life and return to the groove.

Before we kick off the list, a brief note: different techniques will work better for different people. I have used all of these techniques from time to time and they have kept me on deadline and on schedule. There are also many more than what I am talking about here. Feel free to share your favorites in the comments below.

Now let’s go into tips for getting and staying healthy.

Exercise regularly

In the first article of this series I discussed daily patterns. I recently added daily exercises to my pattern. Ensuring that I attended at least two 15-minute training sessions has become one of my big stones every day, with a higher priority than even my project work.

Stephen Covey used to talk about a strategy of big rocks to determine your priorities. The idea was that if you fill a pot with sand, there is no room for large rocks. But if you first fill the pot with large rocks, there is plenty of room for sand in the corners and holes. When it comes to productivity, placing the large rocks first means that you ensure that you get the most important things done every day.

By making exercise my biggest stone, I ensure that I stay fit. There are many additional benefits attributed to exercise that can help you increase your focus, keep you healthy, make you feel better, burn stress, and more. You don’t have to do sports like I do twice a day, but you regularly get some physical activity. It will be a big win.

Eat real food

Author and professor of Harvard Michael Pollan talks about eating “what your great-grandmother ate.” The idea is that in the past, families did not have access to supermarkets filled with frozen food, were not constantly exposed to hyper-conspicuous brewes designed to fire taste buds, and food-like substances made from chemicals instead of real food.

For example, my great-grandmother would not have known what to do with a microwave omelet. She would not have understood fast food or the idea of ​​eating out of a bag and would certainly not “cook” by logging in to Door Dash or Uber Eats.

Instead, she made food from food. Vegetables, meat, chicken, grains and other ingredients were combined in breakfast, lunch and dinner. Of course there was taste, but it was infused with recognizable herbs instead of chemical flavors developed in a laboratory. Recipes were passed on from parent to child, not designed based on focus group responses.

I have trouble with this all the time. I’m very busy, so it’s often almost impossible to take hours of my day to cook (and tidy up). I’ve been living on food delivery since I left college. But cooking and eating real meals is healthier. Since my wife and I started using the Home Chef food box service (which uses trusted ingredients, but saves time when selecting), we have been healthier.

I am not arguing for a complete change in your diet. I advocate that you reduce the amount of junk food that you put in your mouth and increase the amount of healthy food. If nothing else, you will poop better. And nothing – I mean nothing – improves productivity better than a good poop.

Get up at the same time every day

This is particularly suitable for those of us who work from home, because external employees usually do not have externally imposed work schedules. But even if you commute on time five days a week and appear at work, you might consider extending this to all seven days. I get up at 8 a day, even on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Although the first hour is painful, I have found that getting up at the same time, even during the weekend, helps to prevent that incredibly painful Monday morning slam. Otherwise you have to reset your daily clock hours earlier, and Mondays are hard enough.

I am a strong advocate of quantified health, so I follow my sleep with my Apple Watch. Read this article to learn my usage pattern, so my watch is always charged. The app I use is called AutoSleep and has proven to be very informative.

Read an analog book

I always read books, but a few years ago I stopped reading paper. I read online and on my smartphone. With a huge library of Kindle books available to me at any time, this seemed like an ideal way to go.

But paper books still offer something that digital books do not. They enable you to both be in the world and at the same time escape from the world. Of course you can read on your smartphone in the dark, but to read a paper book, you really need light – even if it’s just a candle. Browsing the pages requires a tactile action and the books themselves have texture, scent and a physical character that digital media cannot reproduce.

In terms of boosting your productivity, you can read something educational and non-fiction or even lose yourself in a story. The one can stimulate your imagination or teach you something, the other gives your brain that essential break it needs to get back to work later.

Oh, and here’s our first tip-in-a-tip: consider audio books as well as paper books. I used to buy tapes and now we have an Audible account. But instead of listening to fiction while driving, I use the time to learn something – usually something outside of my normal area of ​​interest, so that I can complete my understanding and gain insights into new areas and disciplines.

Our second tip-in-a-tip is this: screens are bad for sleep hygiene. If you want to improve your sleep, experts recommend turning off the light of screens. Instead, read a book with ambient light.

Packing up

There you go. Take these health and well-being suggestions into account while you are on fire by 2020. I have mentioned four here, but there are many more. Feel free to add your suggestions in the comments below. And stay informed for our next episode, get inspired for an innovative 2020 and later, tomorrow.

