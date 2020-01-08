Work better, do more in 2020: Best practices for better productivity

Loading...

The fact is that most of us must be productive to get work done and get paid. Fortunately, there are techniques that you can use to increase your productivity, nurture your motivation, inspire you, keep you healthy, help you quantify your life and return to the groove.

Before we kick off the list, a brief note: different techniques will work better for different people. I have used all of these techniques from time to time and they have kept me on deadline and on schedule. There are also many more than what I am talking about here. Feel free to share your favorites in the comments below.

Now let’s look at some of the best ways to optimize your performance and career growth.

Give ruthless priority

The term “ruthless prioritization” is usually attributed to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, but I used it in the 1990s. The earliest custom I could find was in the copy of the 1998 book cover for Five Frogs on a Log, but I am sure it will go back even further.

Webster’s defines “ruthless” as “having no pity.” Applied to the idea of ​​prioritization, this means that there can be no holy cows. No project or possible priority item may be placed above the interrogation. Just because you’ve always done something, just because it’s somehow part of your identity, just because it’s a favorite thing to do – none of these things in ruthless prioritization.

Instead, look at your goals and must-have products and give priority to achieving those goals. For me, for example, I give my daily training ruthless priority over everything else, because if I am not healthy, I cannot do anything else. We will talk more about health later in this series.

I generally give relentless priority to paying projects with deadlines over non-deadline based projects of personal interest. Sometimes, however, if I have set a self-imposed deadline that is important for my growth or competitiveness, I could ruthlessly prioritize that project, even beyond accepting a client’s assignment.

It simply comes down to this: there is only so much time in a day, month or year. Make the best use of that time to achieve your goals and do not let precedent priorities get in the way.

Set a number of deadlines yourself

This relates to the previous tip. If you have a project without an externally imposed deadline, you must specify one yourself. I work on many customer projects with hard deadlines. But I also work on editorial projects that can almost always be published or posted.

To ensure that I achieve this together with my hard deadline projects, I set my own deadlines. I have even put these projects on the calendar. Of course I move them to meet hard deadlines, but it keeps me on track and ensures new work.

Learn adjacent skills

An adjacent skill is a skill that you do not yet have and that has many characteristics of skills that you already have.

For example, if you are a Windows network engineer, Linux networking technology would be an adjacent skill. Both share many of the concepts of network technology, from planning the network to diagnosing problems, so that you respond to your new skills with a great deal of existing knowledge. The only thing you really need to learn is the Linux way of doing things.

In general, I think of an adjacent skill as one that I don’t have, but that I’m about 80% of the way to win.

For me, the switch from 3D printing to laser cutting was a step towards an adjacent skill. Both required CAD knowledge and 3D object design, but the laser cutter requires that all 3D designs eventually be converted to flat cuts. Both use a machine that moves a head on an X / Y bridge, but where 3D printing is aligned with a print bed and extrudes molten plastic, the laser cutter requires alignment and configuration of a laser cut beam.

If you are a programmer and gain experience in a new framework, you get an adjacent skill because you already know how frameworks work, you just have to learn the peculiarities of the new. If you are a blogger, consider writing a book. You already know how to write on a regular schedule. All you have to do is learn how to turn all those ideas into a coherent whole, work with a publisher and do some marketing.

The bottom line is that if you learn an adjacent skill, you can improve your game while taking advantage of your existing knowledge and skills. It’s a powerful way to increase your options (and it’s great fun).

Drinking coffee

Recommending a drug like coffee is probably not the most suitable recommendation for everyone, but there are clinical studies that promote the health benefits. In my case, coffee helps me stay sharp and gets me through the day. But where I used to drink head after head, I now limit my intake.

And oh well, if you know me, you know I have to talk about coffee when I think about productivity. That said, use your own judgment. Don’t overdo it. And if you are not sure how coffee will affect your health, consult your doctor.

Packing up

There you go. When starting up before 2020, take these best practices and suggestions for growth into account. I have only mentioned four here, but there are many more. Feel free to add your suggestions in the comments below. And keep an eye on us for our next episode, get healthy so that you can shoot all cylinders tomorrow.

