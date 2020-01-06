Loading...

It is 2020. The holiday is over and now it is time for that long winter cast in which everything seems dark and cold. The National Institute of Mental Health of the US government even has a name for what some of us feel: seasonal affective disorder (or SAD).

Seasonal affective disorder has many serious symptoms and it would be inappropriate to try to tackle them here on a technical site. But only due to the fact that we have to go back to work and step into the groove do many of us experience some of the symptoms, including low energy, concentration problems, feeling slow and finding it difficult to stay interested in our daily activities.

The fact is, whether we want to be at work or not, whether we feel like it or not, most of us need to be productive to get work done and get paid. That means you have to do more and perform no matter how you feel.

Fortunately, there are techniques that you can use to increase your productivity, increase your motivation, inspire you, keep you healthy, help you quantify your life and start growth before 2020.

Before we kick off the list, a short note: different techniques will work better for different people in different situations. I present this in a certain order. I have used all of these techniques from time to time and they have kept me on deadline and on schedule.

So let’s get started.

Put together a stable productivity app

With the advent of SaaS, the cloud and smartphones, productivity apps such as Evernote, AnyList, Google Keep, Google Calendar, Todoist, Notion and TextExpander (along with a similar but more powerful tool on Windows: ActiveWords) are more useful than ever before. Put together your own suite of apps that help you with your workflow.

Consider using automation tools such as Siri shortcuts, IFTTT, Zapier and Microsoft Flow to create workflows between your productivity apps. But here’s a fair warning: don’t get bogged down in adjusting this too much. You want productivity, not an excuse to play with automation software.

If you want to improve your habits (by creating a new habit or quitting a bad habit), consider using Habitica. Habitica creates habits in the form of a very creative RPG. Every time you achieve something, you get loot. Missing a daily habit will cost you armor or loot. You can party with friends and everyone must carry out their habits to win a quest.

You can then trade in your booty for new armor or real rewards that you define, such as watching bad TV for an hour, buying a new hat or buying a hug for your baby Yoda.

Manage the three performance issues

There are three types of emotionally exhausting brain efforts that can actively damage your performance: decision fatigue, motivation fatigue and willpower fatigue. The idea behind each of these is that you use brain cycles to perform complex emotional operations and the more you do in a short time, the worn out you become.

I recently went shopping and managed to walk past the bakery section, the candy section, even the red meat section. In each of these cases, my will power was fired and I was prevented from buying unhealthy food. But when I picked up some grilled chicken fillet at the sandwich shop, I was offered a free piece of fried chicken. I had used up most of my willpower for the day, so I took that piece of fried food home.

Pushing yourself to exercise requires motivation. Choosing components for a computer requires making decisions. Avoiding that drive-through peanut butter mocha even if you want baaaad willpower. Give yourself a break and spread the emotional effort over time. The good news? Experiencing regular, incremental successes during days, weeks and months will make you stronger.

Set a daily workflow pattern

One way to reduce decision fatigue is to reduce the number of decisions you need to make about what to do next. Every day we are confronted with a large number of choices, including which tasks we must perform and in which order. If you identify a daily workflow pattern that helps identify the categories of work that you will do during the different phases of your day, you can develop a work pattern that helps you plan and manage internally and externally imposed routines.

My daily workflow pattern consists of different phases. Immediately upon awakening, I check for urgent messages so that immediately after coffee I can cause burning problems that can disrupt my flow and need to be re-ritalized. Then I spent some time reading and watching instructional videos on YouTube. This is training time and it helps me to get up to date with the latest industrial news, technological breakthroughs and areas of study that I need to explore.

Then, when I am fully awake and have caffeine, I spend about an hour on general management. This is when I answer and compose e-mail messages, handle incoming paperwork, schedule appointments and meetings, prioritize tasks, interact with suppliers and my team, and otherwise do basic management activities.

Finally, assuming I don’t have scheduled meetings, I spend the rest of the day on project time. This is when I write my articles, work on assigned projects, do assessments, build things and experiment with new ideas, techniques and technologies. This is when I produce my products.

Your daily workflow pattern can be different. Anyway, if you can find a stream that meets your needs, you are more productive, innovative and motivated.

Plan work in blocks in your agenda

I use Google Calendar to manage when working on multi-day projects. I have a named calendar for projects and when I have to plan a new project, I create a multi-day unplanned event. I can then organize these projects during the month, ensure that I spread the work and avoid days in which I have to work on more than one project at a time.

Here is a power tip: create a second agenda with the name “Provisional.” Use this for projects that have not yet been started, but that you must keep track of. Because it’s easy to drag multi-day, non-timed events around, it’s easy to move through your work to meet a changing schedule.

Packing up

There you go. Take these productivity suggestions into account when you start before 2020. I have listed four here, but there are many more. Feel free to add your suggestions in the comments below. And stay informed for our next episode, optimize how you organize your work tomorrow.

