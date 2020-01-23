Woolworths and Amazon top lists

Australia’s largest supermarket chain has been named the country’s most valuable brand, while the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, Amazon topped the international list.

Woolworths dropped the reigning champion Telstra to secure the national title. This was the result of a new report by the independent brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance on the 100 best brands in Australia.

“Brand value” is understood to mean the economic net advantage that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand on the free market.

In addition to measuring overall brand value, Brand Finance also assessed the relative strength of brands based on factors such as marketing investments, awareness, loyalty, employee satisfaction and company reputation.

Australia’s most valuable brands

Supermarkets, banks, telecommunications companies and mining companies dominated Australia’s ten most valuable brands.

With an increase of 5 percent, Woolworths took first place with a brand value of $ 11.8 billion.

Woolworth’s “brand strength” – a key driver of brand value – “has enabled it to overcome a difficult market where retail activity is shrinking and economic growth forecasts are bleak,” said Brand Finance.

The past year has not been a smooth one for Woolworths, which accounts for around 34 percent of the Australian food market. The company recently underpaid its staff by $ 300 million.

“We are experiencing an increasingly optimistic market where many of the country’s largest consumer brands are suffering,” said Mark Crowe, managing director of Brand Finance Australia.

“The well-known names Woolworths and Coles are against the trend, based on their long-standing position in the market.”

Mr Crowe said Woolworths was “facing a difficult year after the harmful investigation into staff pay”.

“How the brand will respond in the coming year will be critical to maintaining the title of the most valuable Australian brand,” he said.

Coles, which makes up around 27 percent of the Australian food market, was rated the country’s fifth largest brand with a brand value of $ 7.5 billion.

Coles “felt the pinch as shoppers become more careful with their spending habits,” said Brand Finance.

“However, the small increase in brand value (plus 0.2 percent) is a very positive result after the split in Wesfarmers, the largest split in the country that has ever existed.”

Telstra took second place in the overall list, but saw its brand value drop more than 20 percent to $ 11.7 billion.

“The NBN rollout has had a significant impact on the brand’s profits, which declined 40 percent in 2019, and the brand’s long-term economic prospects are challenging,” said Brand Finance.

“Telstra is struggling with the majority of the world’s key players, the rise in challengers in the Telco-OTT market, and rapidly falling profit margins as a result of tough price competition.”

Telstra’s main competitor, Optus, finished 10th and its brand value declined 11 percent to $ 4.7 billion.

After a bruise from the Royal Commission, the major Australian banks saw their brand values ​​plummet last year.

“Australian banks face turbulent times as the effects of the global economic downturn are delayed across the country,” said Brand Finance.

“Together with the public scandals in the sector and the ongoing ramifications of the Royal Commission, this has created an unfavorable environment in which all bank brands will lose brand value this year.”

The country’s largest lender, the Commonwealth Bank, came third. It lost 3 percent of its brand value to $ 10.2 billion.

NAB ranked sixth, losing 19.9 percent of its brand value for a total of $ 6.9 billion.

ANZ ranked seventh and suffered a loss of $ 2.3 billion in brand value for a total of $ 6.8 billion.

Westpac finished eighth and lost 21 percent of its brand value for a total of $ 5.7 billion after managing director Brian Hartzer was forced to resign after millions of violations of the money laundering law were discovered.

Mining brands rose in the rankings as public concerns about fossil fuels that drive climate change increased

BHP rose from sixth in 2019 to fourth in 2020 with a $ 8.4 billion brand value, while Rio Tinto rose from tenth to ninth with a $ 4.8 billion brand value.

“Both brands are negotiating the increasing intolerance of new mining projects in the Australian public and internationally. A strong brand is becoming increasingly important when it comes to keeping other influential stakeholders like regulators on the side to maintain growth and profitability, ”said Brand Finance.

The most valuable brands in the world

Brand Finance’s Global 500 list was dominated by technology brands.

Online retail behemoth Amazon cemented its dominance and maintained its top position as the most valuable brand in the world for the third year in a row.

Amazon blew up the $ 200 billion mark, increasing its value by 17.5 percent from $ 177.9 billion to $ 220.8 billion.

“Amazon is disruptive to the entire retail ecosystem, the brand with the highest brand value ever, and continues to impress consumers with unforgettable truths: value, convenience, and choice,” said David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance.

“The situation at Amazon now seems more than pleasant, but what will the wild twenties have in store?”

Google has pushed Apple out of second place with 11.9 percent growth and a brand value of $ 159.7 billion.

Apple fell to third place, with its brand value dropping 8.5 percent to $ 140.5 billion.