Superstar Rory McIlroy kills nine players with a tie over five, and the North Irishman can win the world’s No. 1 with a win this week.

Marc Leishman (North) and Cameron Percy (South) are the top Australians with four under.

Leishman, who was twice the bridesmaid at the event, struggled with heavy fog at the end of his lap to get himself into the argument.

Marc Leishman is well positioned at four-under.Credit:Getty Images

“We could only see 60 meters ahead of us,” said Leishman, who scored his eighth opening lap of 12 starts at Torrey Pines in the 1960s to keep his hopes for a fifth win on the PGA Tour alive.

“My focus level is good and I hope that I can keep it up for three more days,” said Leishman, who will switch to the South course for the rest of the tournament.

Leishman was second at Torrey Pines in 2010 and 2014, while he has two other top 10 finishes.

But the 36-year-old knows that he has to drive a long way to stay in the mix on the brutal southern route, where the second US Open will take place next year.

Last year, the south course in Torrey Pines was the longest on the PGA Tour and was extended 67 meters to 7765 this year.

“My iron game and my short game are always my strengths, but if you don’t hit fairways at Torrey Pines, you won’t compete against each other,” he said.

Woods ’69 is his best opening round since 2013 when he won the seventh Farmers record.

The 44-year-old, who won his last official start on the PGA Tour and led the American team as the captain of the Presidents Cup win at Royal Melbourne last month, said it felt good to make his 2020 debut with a promising round to celebrate.

“Oh, I definitely felt it. I missed the competition,” said an excited Woods.

Woods built two front-nine bogies, but rattled off three birdies on the closing side.

He hit eight of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation.

“I felt like I was being hit back (sloppy right from the start) and now many positive things are heading south,” Woods said.

After Woods won the Masters for his 15th major last April and the Zozo championship in October last year, hopes for PGA Tour No. 83 are very good.

“It would be great,” said Woods about the plate. “But I also won a Junior World Championship here.”

Meanwhile, the secondary tour graduate, Rhein Gibson, is the second best Australian under three years of age. The youngest winner of the Sony Open, Cameron Smith, is a shot behind.

Aaron Baddeley (one under), two-time event winner Jason Day (one over), Matt Jones (three over), Cameron Davis and John Senden (both four over) round off the Australian contingent.

