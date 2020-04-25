Wood’s Archbishop Kaitlyn Orihel selects Villanova – Sports – The Intelligencer

The Vikings junior, who earned PA Class 5A player of the year honors, believes Villanova is the best fit for her.

Kaitlyn Orihel had plenty of time to consider her college options during the COVID-19 quarantine. Archbishop Wood probably didn’t really want a junior.

On Tuesday night, Orihel committed to the long-held Villanova University.

“I did a workout at Villanova in the seventh grade with my AAU team, and at that point, I fell in love,” Orihel said. “During this whole process, I kept circling them.”

In the end, Orihel made a long list of schools interested in acquiring her talents for Villanova and the University of Delaware.

“I love so many things (Villanova),” Orihel said. “It’s a great school. I don’t know what I want to do – it has so many different options. I think Philly basketball is as special as the Big Five, and the Big East is a great conference. just checked all the boxes for me and I felt like the right fit. “

Villanova recently hired former Drexel University head coach Denise Dillon to replace renowned coach Harry Peretta, who retired after 42 years at the helm. Dillon was named the Gaelic Athletic Association women’s coach this season after leading the Dragons to a share of the CAA regular season title and a top seed in the canceled CAA tournament.

Leading the Dragons were Wood graduates Bailey Greenberg and Aubree Brown.

“I love Denise Dillon and what she wants to do with the program, but I love Harry Peretta, too,” said Orihel. “When (Dillon) was at Drexel, it was my first offer, so I’ve known her for a while.

“I loved what she did at Drexel, and because she’s a Villanova alum herself, I can’t wait to see what she does with the program. And I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The decision to attend the Mainline school has resulted in a rigorous recruiting process that kicked off a freshman year for the recently named PA Sports Writers 5A All-State Player of the Year.

“It was a fresh year because I didn’t think it would start that soon,” Orihel said. “To know that this process is finally done – it’s crazy. As soon as I told her, it was a great relief, but it wasn’t really a relief until I told the other coaches . “

Wood coach Mike McDonald is happy to have one last round with Orihel.

“She makes her team better by competing against them. She makes them better because she’s unselfish,” the Vikings coach said. “She makes them better because she encourages them in a positive way.

“Kaitlyn Orihel is just a positive, positive colleague who loves to see others doing well, she loves being part of the team, she loves being part of the fun, she loves being a part of doing a wonderful thing. “