Wooden buildings rise higher in the spring

The construction of 12-storey wooden buildings has been approved by the Government of Alberta, a movement designed to provide jobs and promote the affordability of homes in the province.

“Not only will this decision support forestry and land developers, it will provide affordability to home buyers, strengthen employment and give Alberta a competitive advantage,” said Kaycee Madu, municipal affairs minister. “We have made this change knowing that solid wood products are safe and that these buildings will meet all necessary standards.”

The construction of the buildings could start in the spring, prior to the new National Construction Code, which will be published at the end of 2020 and which makes it possible to use a high wooden construction of a maximum of 12 floors.

While other jurisdictions in Canada allow 12-storey timber structures, Alberta becomes the first province to allow practice throughout the province, based on technical provisions developed for the next edition of the Code, allowing the use of tall timber structures or solid timber structures fire-resistant material is possible.

“We praise the Government of Alberta for promoting the use of timber structures of up to 12 floors with this province-wide variance,” says Paul Whittaker, president, Alberta Forest Products Association. “By building with products made locally, we support thousands of jobs in small communities and large cities throughout the province. From people working in sawmills, to value-added facilities, to construction and transport jobs, everyone benefits from this change. Because wood is completely renewable and has a low CO2 footprint, our environment also benefits. “

New technology makes longer timber construction possible, the government says in a release.

“Advances in fire protection and wood product technology have made it possible to build larger wooden buildings without compromising safety. The building codes require that tall wooden buildings be built as encapsulated solid wood construction, with the solid or engineered wood surrounded by fire-resistant material. Buildings with solid wood constructions will also be completely sprinkled. “

The move will benefit the construction sector and therefore home buyers, says Patrick Shaver, chairman of BILD Alberta and president of Avillia Developments.

“BILD Alberta is pleased to see the Government of Alberta taking steps to modernize construction, reduce bureaucracy and address environmental needs by allowing innovative techniques to deliver the houses and buildings that people need “Avillia says. “This offers our industry and affiliated companies more options to meet the needs of Albertans on the affordability of homes.”

In the release, the government said there is potential for creating around 60 jobs per construction site and up to 400 jobs per new sawmill and production sites.

“I think it’s great that we can bring this built-in shape to market,” says Charron Ungar, CEO of the Homes by Avi Group of Companies. “It must ensure greater affordability in the mid-rise market and is an excellent sustainable option for construction, all factors that will make a real difference to developers and buyers as the market in Alberta improves.”