SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – On Friday, Woodbury County’s patron, Pat Gill, decided that supervisor Jeremy Taylor’s current voter registration will be revoked after it was determined that his current place of residence is not the place to be chosen from ,

The decision was made after a public hearing over Taylor’s official office on Thursday. In his conclusion, Gill wrote: “I conclude that the preponderance of evidence proves that Jeremy Taylor’s place of residence is defined by the Iowa Code. Chapter 48A is 5202 Christy Road, Sioux City, Iowa. Jeremy Taylor’s current voter registration is hereby incorporated canceled.”

Earlier this month, Maria Rundquist from Sioux City filed an application to register voters in Iowa against Taylor. Rundquist claimed that Taylor did not live in his home on 3213 Grandview Boulevard, where he was registered to vote.

The house on Grandview Boulevard was his address when Taylor won reelection in Supervisors District 2 in November 2018. Last May, Taylor bought a house at 5202 Christy Road, just outside of District 2.

According to the Iowa Law, this person’s place will automatically become vacant if an elected official moves outside the district.

During Thursday’s hearing, Rundquist provided water usage records showing that Taylor had not used water at the Grandview site for seven months. Taylor claims that his family has a very unusual lifestyle, which is why he doesn’t always stay at Grandview.

At Thursday’s hearing, Taylor presented more than a dozen legal documents, including five statements from neighboring neighbors that Taylor and his family had been seen outside the Grandview house in the past few months. He also offered his driver’s license, property tax return for Grandview Boulevard address, vehicle registration, and information related to his income tax return.

In Gill’s decision, he wrote: “While these documents give the address that various organizations and organizations have stored for Mr. Taylor, they say nothing about where he actually lived contradicts Mr. Wissing’s testimony. “

A hearing on Monday will determine whether Taylor can represent the second district for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.