Wood High boys basketball 1-2 in Cordova Classic – The Reporter

The men's basketball team Will C. Wood High fell to Kennedy 68-62 on Saturday at the Cordova Christmas Classic. The Wildcats defeated Florin and lost to Grant in the first rounds of the tournament.

Landon Seaman led Wood with 22 points and 11 rebounds against Kennedy. It was his third consecutive game with a double double. Jacob Condez added 12 points and Tyrell Grady contributed 11 points, four assists and four steals. Nem Drca and Krishna Clay helped with eight rebounds each.

"We played a good game against many different defenses that we have not yet seen this year," said Wood coach Mark Wudel. “It was good to get this experience for the league, but we were a little short. We had a bad spell of 3 minutes in the game and we went down by two digits. We return but we fall short at the end. ”

The Wildcats beat Florin 53-36 in the first round.

Seaman led Wood with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Drca had eight points and seven rebounds. Condez had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Wood lost to Grant 66-51 on Friday in the second round.

Seaman led Wood with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Drca added nine points and six rebounds. Condez had four rebounds and six assists.

Youth baseball

Bulldogs camp this weekend

Vacaville Bulldogs Winter Baseball Camp will be Saturday and Sunday at the Vacaville High baseball field.

In case of rain, the camp will move inside the gym.

The cost is $ 85 per camper.

The camp will be led by coaches, players and former VHS students who still play at the university.

Make checks payable to "Vacaville QB Club".