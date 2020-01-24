Wondering where to stay in Jamaica? Why not Negril?

Planning a vacation to a warm place? Jamaica is a great place to go, with sunny skies, beautiful beaches and plenty to do while you are there.

A hotspot to find out is Negril. Known for its striking turquoise waters and miles of soft sandy beaches, the popular resort is the perfect place to get away.

Whether you go there for a family vacation, a romantic appointment, a warm honeymoon or a trip with friends for some free time, Negril is a cool Caribbean vacation destination that will make you happy. The locals welcome you with open arms.

When you are in Negril, make sure you get the most out of your trip by doing fun things while you are there. Of course, relaxing on the beach is fulfilling, but there is more to life than enjoying the sun, even for the lazy vacationers. These five tasks below make your travel route more interesting and you have enough options to take photos for your Instagram page. Not to mention the memories you will make.

Book your trip if you have not already done so and note these five items below in your agenda. If you ever get the chance to come to Negril again, you will find many more attractions such as this one to make your trip that special!

Zimbali culinary retreats – a favorite for gourmets

Via: myoceanstyle.com

For those who just can’t get enough of the fantastic food of Jamaica, Zimbali Culinary Retreats is the perfect place to stay. The traditional dishes and cultures of the area are amazing, and this retreat brings it all together in a peaceful and charming environment where you will be more than happy to settle down. Visit the farm, watch cooking demonstrations and eat a freshly made 6-course meal prepared by a talented local chef. This is a 5-star retreat, so expect impeccable service and a top stay.

Drifters Bar & entertainment location – make music, mixed drinks and local friends

via: Youtube

Fancy live music and cold drinks with friends in a casual and cool atmosphere? Look no further than Drifters Bar & Entertainment Venue. They are open 7 days a week from 12:00 to 21:00, so spend the whole day if you are in such a spirit. The jam sessions for live music are a big draw, and both locals and visitors can all say, “Cheers!” The relaxed atmosphere is inviting and the friendly atmosphere is what Negril stands for. The house band of the house, “The Superbads”, always keeps the energy high, so expect a great time.

Negril Lighthouse – a must-see monument that you love

Via: Islandroutes.com

For people who enjoy sightseeing and such, the Negril Lighthouse is a must-see attraction. The lighthouse was built in 1894 and the view of the Jamaican coast is impressive. People like to go to the lighthouse at sunset when the atmosphere is absolutely breathtaking as the colors of the sky gradually change. A guide can show you around, explain what you see and show the grounds. The lighthouse is located on the westernmost tip of the island. Make sure you take enough photos after you have recorded everything. There is nothing that looks like it, and you will be grateful that you were given the opportunity to see for yourself while you are in Negril.

Jammrock Collections – Shop till you drop

Via: tripadvisor.com

Most people don’t come specifically to Negril to shop, but don’t let that prevent you from getting your solution. There is plenty to read in Jammrock Collections, a nice shopping center in Negril. They were named ‘The most friendly store’, so it’s worth a visit even if you don’t want to spend money. But once you get there, you can’t resist the local arts and crafts, clothing, and more. Buy cool collectibles and souvenirs for those who haven’t traveled with you to show that you were thinking about them while you were away. Don’t forget to buy something for yourself too! The shelves are packed and the prices are right. You will not be disappointed.

Rockhouse Hotel – 4-star stay in Negril

via: Jetsetter

You need somewhere to stay while you are in Negril, so choose a great hotel that is extra special. The Rockhouse Hotel is breathtaking, overlooking the crystal blue water that you will not believe it is. The hotel is surrounded by colorful tropical gardens, high on the cliffs. Experience the boutique hotel experience, with a total of just 40 rooms. Take the time to swim, go to the relaxing spa, eat elegantly and more. The hotel is a hidden Negril treasure that is too beautiful to pass up. Your stay at the Rockhouse Hotel will certainly be fantastic.

