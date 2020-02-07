Wonder Woman 1984 release date | trailer, cast, plot

Diana is back! After breaking records with her first acclaimed solo outing and being the star of both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman returns to screens in 2020.

Again directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 2 will see the Amazon superhero fighting a new enemy 70 years after the events in her first independent film.

Who exactly is the new villain? And which characters from the 2017 film will make the enormous time in the sequel?

We have collected everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 1984.

When will Wonder Woman 1984 be released in the cinema?

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently set to one 5th June 2020 Publication date.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about?

Bet – you are not going to believe this – 1984, the story will see Diana Prince come up against villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who has received some super powers from a cheetah god. In the comics, these skills include improved strength, speed and dexterity, plus night vision and increased reflexes. Just think of Catwoman (and pray that Cheetah will not be something like the hero of Halle Berry with a feline theme).

“It’s not a sequel, it’s a story of its own,” Gadot said in last year’s Comic-Con panel. “A personal chapter, a whole new film. The bar is very high, but our ambitions are even higher. so we just give it everything we have and hope that what we bring to you will be great. “

If you can’t remember what happened in the first Wonder Woman movie, it’s available to stream and buy, so there’s no excuse not to be caught up.

Why is Wonder Woman 1984 no sequel?

Warner bros. insists that this second film is no sequel to Wonder Woman.

Film producer Chris Roven in conversation with Vulture said: “It’s a completely different time frame and you get an idea of ​​what Diana-slash – Wonder Woman had done in the intervening years. But it’s a very different story that we tell. Although it’s a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugboats also to the hearts. “

Apparently, Jenkins was determined that Wonder Woman 1984 is “the next iteration of Wonder Woman, but not a sequel”.

Despite this urge, the movie Wonder Woman follows – a few years later – but it still follows.

Who is in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984?

Gal Gadot will once again put on her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigod while Chris Pine will resume his role as Steve Trevor.

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig Barbara Minerva AKA plays the villain Cheetah. Patty Jenkins has also released a sneak peek photo of Wiig in character on Twitter …

Enter Barbara Minerva … # WW84 pic.twitter.com/56f8Diu7So

– Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 27, 2018

But the poster gives us our best view of Cheetah in its human form. During a panel on CCXP, Patty Jenkins revealed that the team was striving to show Cheetah’s mutation “practically.” When you wonder what that means, she added “(got) in a place where you eventually have to go a little further, and so it needs a little help, but much of it is very real.”

Jenkins also revealed why she cast Wiig and said: “We were Kristen’s super fans, and we love how funny she is, but I am also a great admirer of what a great actress she has been for a long time. So when we needed someone to get all the way from the spectrum of funny, dear Diana’s friend, all the way to a completely different place, we knew Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams. “

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah Warner Bros

Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal was also released in a role recently confirmed as Maxwell “Max” Lord, a mind-controlling supervillain of the original DC comics that had long been claimed to play a role in the film.

Hello … Max. # WW1984 pic.twitter.com/BgWsjyJixw

– Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) October 24, 2019

We also looked at him better …

Wonder Woman Max Lord Warner Bros

Other confirmed cast members include Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright as the mother and aunt of Diana (their roles from the first film, presumably in flashback), with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polahaand child actress Oakley Bull cast in as yet unknown roles.

There is also a casual original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter may appear in the movie sequel, where the actor previously said she was talking to Jenkins. If you haven’t seen Carter’s version of the superhero, we recommend you to view the classic Wonder Woman series.

How’s Steve back in Wonder Woman 1984?

Yep, Steve Trevor – the World War I pilot who was at least 30 years old in 1917 – appears in Wonder Woman 1984. And not in a flashback either. A photo of Patty Jenkins showed Trevor in an 80s setting …

Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! # WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu

– Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) 13 June 2018

How could Steve live and not grow old until the 90s? Fans have theorized that he will appear as a kind of hallucination, or that a divine intervention has prevented his death.

Why was Wonder Woman 1984 delayed?

Earlier it was scheduled for release in November 2019, but the film was moved to the summer, as the star tweeted Gad Gadot.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we can bring Wonder Woman back to his rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square !!!

✨ ???? ‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg

– Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018

Film producer Charles Roven said: “We always wanted the date that we are now. The studio felt that until their slate for the previous year came together – and they had a great end to 2018 – they needed a large what I call aircraft carrier, a “tentpole,” in (2019). We had a very hurried pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show and we had a very hurried post-production schedule to make the date that we were, which was November 1, 2019. We did it because the studio said they really needed it, and at one point they came to us and said, “You know what, you’re right. Let’s go back to the month in which you released Wonder Woman 1 and take the extra time. “

So, in fact, because Wonder Woman was a huge success, Warner Bros decided to run the second film as the summer blockbuster for 2020 instead of a winter release in 2019.

Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

Gadot shared an Instagram message that the crew filmed at four locations in three countries. Judging by the photo, one of those countries was the US.

View this post on Instagram

We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time Wonder Woman was made was amazing, this time was even more unique and special. We shot at 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I am soooo proud of the nearly 1000 crew members who came to play every day and give everything they have in our movie. Could not ask for better partners for this. I am so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and every day she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And thanks to our AWESOME talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thanks! Honestly … Words cannot describe this experience .. This trip was so demanding and challenging, but we all came and went out of our way to make every take, every day, put everything on everything and I am so proud … Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thanks to everyone for being the best fans in the world. It was you who forced me to push myself every day. I am so happy and excited, can’t wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal

A message shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on December 23, 2018 at 9:35 am PST

When is Wonder Woman 2 set?

Not surprising in 1984. It sounds like Jenkins is also embracing the era …

“Do you know what was cool? We treat the era differently than I have seen so far, and I think there are many interesting versions of the era, “she said. “In our version, as a child of the 80s, there were indeed funny, ha-ha outfits that I certainly can’t believe I wore.”

And Jenkins tweeted this photo of Gal Gadot against a psychedelic background as a compliment to fans when studio WB called out not to attend the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

By now you have heard: WB is not going to Hal H this year. We are so sad to miss you there! And wait until December to fully start our official # WW84 campaign – But the truth is … we can just … hardly … wait … pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6

– Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Note that new and improved gold bulletproof vests …

Will there be a Wonder Woman 3?

Patty Jenkins has confirmed that the Amazons will get their own spin-off film. Jenkins said that Wonder Woman 3 “has been completely mapped … it’s just a matter of wanting to change our mind and when.”

“We already know the whole story (Wonder Woman 3) and something else because there is also an Amazon (spin-off) film, and so we have already charted it. It’s just a matter of wanting to change our mind and when. “

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in cinema on June 5, 2020.

