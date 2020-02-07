Women’s-oriented coworking space The Wing is hiring a lead marketer – Adweek

The Wing hired a marketing executive for the first time and brought Celestine Maddy on board as senior vice president of marketing and communications.

Maddy will oversee social media, creative and content content, as well as marketing and communications for the ever expanding feminist coworking collective.

Previously, she was Vice President Marketing at Foursquare and headed brand strategy, communications, and product and performance marketing. Before that, Maddy was Vice President of Marketing at Reddit and has 15 years of experience working with tech startups, advertising agencies and the media, including as the founder of the AgencySpy industry blog in 2008.

Maddy said to Adweek that she was “really excited to join The Wing,” and said the company was “the perfect place to use my deep experience in the tech and fast-paced industry to leverage The’s brand, reach, and market.” To expand Wing. “

In just over three years since it was founded in October 2016, The Wing has expanded to 14 locations in nine cities with over 10,000 members. The Wing caters to the special needs of women workers and offers amenities such as childcare, scholarships for non-members, pump rooms for nursing parents and even spa-like “beauty rooms” and showers with slippers and bathrobes.

The Wing was originally founded as a women’s association and has changed its policy to allow all genders. This was done not only to create an inclusive environment for non-binary and gender members, but also because the company was affected by a $ 12 million discrimination trial against men and was investigated by the New York Human Rights Commission because Men were excluded as members.

“My experience at Reddit has taught me tons of things about the nuance of community and social networking, and at Foursquare we’ve tried to reach that magical $ 100 million,” said Maddy. “I am very excited to use these skills to include The Wing in their next chapter. I look forward to defining the future in their fantastic leadership team as women and non-binary come together and lift each other up.”

Maddy’s attitude complements the already diverse high-level positions at The Wing; 50% of the company’s management team are colored women. Overall, The Wing leadership keeps pushing boundaries – for example, when co-founder Audrey Gelman became the first visibly pregnant CEO published on the cover of a business magazine for the September 2019 edition of Inc.

Gelman told Adweek that she was “excited” to welcome Maddy to the team.

“She is a visionary and creative leader who immediately recognized The Wing’s immense opportunities,” said Gelman. “She has institutional knowledge of building communities, is an excellent storyteller, and has invested deeply in building happy, highly functioning teams and promoting talent. Celestine will change our leadership team and the wing community. “