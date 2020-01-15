Women's March planned for Amarillo this weekend

On January 18, women will march in Amarillo. The Amarillo Area Women’s March takes place this Saturday (January 18, 2020) at Sam Houston Park.

The march takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is hosted by the Amarillo Activist League, which apparently exists.

The 2017 Women’s March inspired hundreds of women to run, vote millions more, and win dozens. The 2020 Women’s March marks three years of resistance to the Trump presidency, three years of training new activists and three years of building power. #RiseUp with us.

It sounds like a good time patriarchally.

I was in Amarillo at a protest. It was disheartening. It was sad. Apart from the organizer, me, my digital editor, another man and a dog, nobody appeared.

I was really hoping for a bigger spectacle. I also found that many of these “protests” that take place in Amarillo were not even started by people from Amarillo. Some outsiders recruit people online and send them a “build your own protest” kit.

It turns out not to be very effective locally, but the organization can put Amarillo on the map as a place for the Kool help they sell. The local operator, well, they usually end up pretty much alone.

You could say that they were used to just replenish the statistical appearance of an organization. Does a person who shows up still count as a march? Or is it a walk?

Hopefully the women’s march has a better result and is organized a little more locally. I am really a fan of protests and marches.

I love it when people exercise their 1st right to change.

So show yourself. Pro or Anti Trump shouldn’t matter. What we all need is sunshine. It is a healthy practice to take in a little sunshine.

Unless you are allergic.

Walking / marching is also an exercise. You can burn calories and possibly make some friends while putting the differences aside and campaigning for women to be great indeed.

We would not be here without women. That is science.

Me? I’ll sit in my patriarchal corner and carve sticks or something.