Women weave their stories in “Gloria: A Life”

“Gloria: A Life” at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge tells the story of American second wave feminism through the eyes of an icon. But the piece also tells the story of the women in the audience, who are invited to share their experiences during each performance.

ART. artistic director Diane Paulus directed the play, written by Emily Mann, for the original run off-Broadway in 2018. Now she has brought it home, and Gloria Steinem, played by Patricia Kalember, is accompanied by an ensemble cast depicting the women with whom she collaborated in the decades-long struggle for equality.

Because her name is practically synonymous with that era of the women’s movement, many of the public were surprised to hear that Steinem was 35 and worked for many years as a journalist before considering herself an active feminist. What brought her to that point? Experience.

Gloria Steinem, writer and women’s rights activist, in 1971. (AP)

As her character on the show says, the women’s movement had really “got off the ground” in 1970, but she couldn’t publish articles about it. “A few editors tell me:” If we publish your article stating that women are equal people, then we must publish an article next to it that women are not equal in order to be objective. “

The audience laughed, but the consequences of this attitude were not funny. As we learn in the play, in some states it was currently considered justified murder when a man killed his wife for cheating. And a woman couldn’t even take a credit card in her own name. Hearing stories from other women and learning from seasoned civil rights activists woke the feminist in Steinem.

“I think that Gloria demystifies this icon and in that sense it makes room for all of us to recognize ourselves in it,” said Paul. She and the designers created a space that would encourage listening and sharing by placing the audience in a circle around a modest, cozy set filled with books and Ottomans, intended to evoke Steinem’s living room.

With each performance, the ART invites the audience to participate in the conversation. Act I is the main game and tells the story of Gloria. Act II is a talk circle where the cast facilitates a public conversation about what they have just seen and how they think about the past and future of feminism.

“The lights often stay on the audience so that we are present. So we are really listening to the movement to Act II, the talking circle, which feels completely organic and is an extension of the entire show, “said Paul.

When I saw the show last week, some people in the predominantly white audience shared that they didn’t know the names and stories of the color activists who taught Steinem and worked with her for years, while the mainstream media ignored their efforts.

Member of the public Janet Kolodner says she thought it was great that the piece humanized a movement that had been clouded for years by stereotypes and incorrect information. ‘I was really surprised. I didn’t know, “Kolodner said. “And I was in the neighborhood, I was aware of it, and I should have known that it was women of color who also played a major role at the start of it.”

Women like Dorothy Pitman Hughes, who founded Mrs. Magazine together with Steinem in 1971. Or Wilma Mankiller, who became the first woman to serve as the chief chief of the Cherokee Nation in 1985. Or civil rights lawyer became organizer Flo Kennedy. “Some people say they won’t work within the system,” says Kennedy in the play. “They’re waiting for the revolution, well when the ramparts are open baby I will be there, but until then … the biggest sin is on your ass.”

People in the talking circle shared their gratitude for how far we have gone in the direction of a more equal country, while others expressed concern about what they consider a setback. Almost everyone who shared indicated that they felt a call to action, such as audience member Eileen Cerne. “It was very awareness-raising in terms of how each of us has a responsibility to get there and do what we can.”

Paul told me that that was exactly what Steinem was hoping for when she decided to share her story in this format.

“I know for her that the only point of re-visiting her life was to share it in a way that would give anyone coming to see it courage to say that my story is valuable, my journey is a process, and it is never that late. “