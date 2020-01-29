Girls, the floor is yours.

For the first time since the start of the Crowchild Classic game at the Scotiabank Saddledome in 2012, the women’s hockey game between the Calgary Dinos and the Mount Royal Cougars owns the prime-time 6.45 pm. slot.

According to Cougar’s Athletics and Recreation Director Karla Karch, there was no real motivation for this change.

“It was time that we placed the women as the second game. I don’t like to see it as “Feature Game No. 1 or No. 2,” Karch said. “They’re both playing games because they’re in the Dome. It’s the sex that comes first.”

However, this means that for the coming years a new change must be made in the coordination of the event and potential success.

For example, last year an admission of $ 5 was introduced with which both institutions split the money 50/50 for investments in student welfare at both universities.

Despite the registration fee, the turnout rose by more than 1,000 fans from the previous year and reached 11,490 last year.

This season, the games are reversed and the men’s hockey programs see the Dome ice cream at 4:00 PM. Thursday afternoon.

“If you make too many changes, you don’t know what the real effect of those changes is,” Karch said. “We have measures that not only control the presence, but also the involvement of fans and such. We measure the event to improve the following year. “

The agreement came after both Karch started the conversation last year with the athletic director Jason Kerswill of Dinos.

Hockey Hall of Fame member and Dinos head coach Danielle Goyette agree that the game of women in the prime-time slot is a big step toward the growth of women’s hockey.

“The two universities that place the game at 6:45 am are a great idea,” Goyette said.

“The impact on women’s hockey is huge. We always stood behind the men, and I like what the University of Calgary and Mount Royal are doing to give the girls the chance to play in a full house in the Saddledome .

“Ideally, we want to change every year to give the prime-time event for both teams. We always fight to get good ice age for women’s hockey. “

There are also great benefits of playing later in the day, said Cougar’s head coach Scott Rivett.

“A large part of it plays in a regular time frame that offers our children the best opportunity to prepare and play,” said the MRU coach for women.

In the case of MRU, many players participate in semester-long practicals in their respective education or nursing degree.

“We have often confused children in the past to get there or that they may not be able to play at the event,” Rivett said.

“As a result, it dictates what our line-up looks like. Other times, we couldn’t have all the players we would like to play. By passing the time, the major part of conflict is removed from the academic perspective that is great.”

Dinos head coach Goyette shares the same view.

“The players won’t skip the class, and most are ready by the time we have to appear. For me it’s business as usual. We don’t want them at 4-5. You spend too much time on the ice rink and stress yourself. We need to make sure they show up and prepare for their regular hours. “

And of course, both women’s hockey teams will have the privilege of playing in the prime-time slot, meaning they can use the energy of more than 10,000 blue and red believers.

“It may be the first time for a player,” Goyette said. “And it may even be the only game in their lives in which they play for so many people. It will be a great experience in their lives. “

Rivett agrees.

“The girls are looking forward to playing in front of the general public at the start of the match,” said the MRU coach.

“This is our first time dealing with this. Being present early and watching the man’s game and feeling the energy building up through the building is something that we need to tackle. I will ask (MRU men’s hockey coach) Bert (Gilling) how I deal with that have to go. “

When it is all said and done, the game comes down to the most important three points for the ranking that will affect the Canada West conference, especially so late in the U Sports season.

The Dinos have already captured a playoff berth and are in third place with a 14-7-1-2 record, while the Cougars maintain fifth place with a 10-13-1-0 record.

“We play a good rival that always ends in close games,” Goyette said. “We still have to worry about the product on the ice and let the nerves sink in after a few minutes, but it will be a fun evening for everyone.”

The Dinos have a 5-2 all-time record in the Dome game and have won the last two meetings with 2-1 and 1-0.

“In all honesty, it’s still about three points. It’s simplistic, but it’s definitely what the game is about,” Rivett said.

“The players probably circle their calendars more than the coaches because there is more to manage than what a normal Friday or Saturday on game day would be. Although the event itself is a huge highlight for our student athletes, we try to simplify it from a coaching point of view and find ways to win. “