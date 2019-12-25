Women entrepreneurs generate twice the ROI for investors

Loading...

The three Rs – read / write / code

First, the number of women graduates in the technological space must increase. Industry 4.0 is here, and there are algorithms being written that will impact society for generations. These could exclude the next generation and have a lasting impact on diversity and those already considered marginalized.

In 2001 in Australia, the percentage of women graduates in computer science was 26%. Last year that figure dropped to just 18%. The American image is quite similar for the potential of women entering the borderless tech giants that monopolize our time, our budgets and our lives. Women graduates in computer science represent only 18% of the graduate cohort. In 1985, 37% of graduates were women. How do we do worse than the 80s?

Get the right foundation

But it is not only involving women in a variety of courses that is problematic. This is how we cultivate a welcoming environment to work, to keep this talent. Senior positions are not occupied by women in technology or project finance. Seventeen ASX 200 companies have no women on their management team.

According to Aubrey Blanche, global head of diversity inclusion at Atlassian, we need an inclusive culture before we focus on the numbers of diversity.

Blanche goes on to talk about the language used to advertise the positions, which she has changed to focus on skills rather than experiences, removing any potentially aggressive language. As the value of the role was better articulated, it proved easier for women to imagine it – so much so that women became the majority, 57%, of the new class of graduates after that Blanche would have done this and other changes.

Project Include is a great resource on how to be more inclusive in your culture, hiring, conflict resolution and even as a VC.

Increase expectations

The idea of ​​maternity leave can be a joke for CVs, not to mention paternity leave.

I still hear founders asking potential investors how they plan to use their bodies in the years to come; "Are you a" family "person?" Or what their husbands think of their business. I would be surprised to hear a male founder talk about an equally intrusive and unrelated issue during the pitch.

The maternity sentence is alive and well. Credit: Shutterstock

The maternity sentence is still in effect and kicks. But what if we increase paternity leave to offer couples the choice of the primary caregiver?

Norweigan's new fathers have a mandatory 15-week non-transferable paid leave, with an additional 16 weeks of unallocated leave that couples can share. And it helped reduce the gender disparity in the workforce to 6.2%, down from 20% in the 1980s.

Recently, Deloitte dominated the best workplaces for new fathers in the country for its 18 weeks of paid leave for all new parents. If we divide the responsibilities of raising children and value all the work, our workforce and our economy, with additional tax revenues, will be stronger for that.

It is not that bad

Let's start by helping people create amazing businesses. Tenfold growth is nice, but it probably won't be sustainable forever, and there could be negative externalities hidden in the mix. Just look at the culture created by people like Uber to find evidence and the problems associated with this approach.

There is a fund in Israel, where more than half of the activities in its portfolio are led by women. This shows signs of progress, but there are alternative ways of funding for women.

We have seen in equity crowdfunding that women are generally better at activating their crowds. This means that across the industry in Australia and New Zealand, 38% of funded businesses have at least one female founder. On our own PledgeMe platform, 65% of them come from companies led by women. I am proud to say that we were the first licensed crowdfunding platform in Australia and New Zealand in 2014, but I am disappointed to admit that I am still the only female founder to run a funding platform equity capital.

Although traditional funding channels are not in place for access for minority groups and women, we must strive to improve this situation. It's good for women, it's the right thing to do, and it's even better for our results as investors. So find a way for you to improve this situation in your industry.

Reasons to be gay

While only 3% of CR money goes to companies founded only by women, 10% have female / male founders. So 13 percent in total for businesses with women at the helm.

Note that 2018 numbers have improved significantly with an outlier cycle from ANT Financial's C series, founded by Peng Lei.

Follow the energy

There are initiatives that are growing and that focus on sustainable growth. SheEO, born in Candian, is now also strong in Australia. Depending on your network, your LinkedIn may have been inundated with these images in the past few weeks.

It’s a badge of support. SheEO's goal is to have one million activators and a billion dollar perpetual fund that will support 10,000 women-led businesses for years to come. Women's activists who contribute $ 1,100 to a fund, then help select projects that receive investment.

There is no single solution to the lack of funding for women founders. So we all need to work together to help our sisters grow their businesses – whether through funding, buying their products, or sharing their stories. Together we can do it. I am – are you?

Anna Guenther is the founder and managing director of PledgeMe.

