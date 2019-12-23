Woman's body found on the highway north of La Ronge, Sask.

The body of an indigenous woman was found on a highway near a northern community in Saskatchewan Monday morning, RCMP said.

The woman was found around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 102, about eight kilometers north of La Ronge, the police said.

The police said she was between 20 and 30 years old and had shoulder-length brown hair with slight red highlights.

She was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays hoodie and green sweatpants.

RCMP did not publish any further details as these are being investigated further.

The police said that the traffic on the highway was limited to one lane and that it would take a few hours before it was fully cleared again.

Anyone with information is requested to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

