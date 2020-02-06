Woman who suffered from arachnophobia now lives with 35 tarantulas

A British woman who suffered from spider fear now lives with 35 tarantulas.

Vanessa Woods gradually introduced spiders to her life through her own form of exposure therapy to fight her fear.

The 33-year-old shares her home in Norfolk with dozens of creepy animals.

She told Sean Moncrieff that she is not afraid of tarantulas, although ordinary house spiders still scare her.

Vanessa Woods | Image: delivered

“I found tarantulas interesting, so I was kind of interested in keeping one.

“I kept watching videos, getting used to watching them on TV – and I bought one and now I have some.”

She says her fear of tarantulas “has pretty much disappeared when I brought my first one home – it looks very cute”.

Ms. Woods says that she keeps them in tanks next to her bed: “My tallest is about nine inches”.

Image: delivered

“They eat living food: cockroaches, barbecues, locus, something like that.

“It has to be live because they are vibration-free – despite eight eyes, they cannot really see well.”

“They enjoy their food – they can keep it in their mouth for quite a while”.

Image: delivered

“They use a small amount of poison to deactivate it, and then they use digestive juices to almost dissolve the prey and soak it up.”

She says she called them all: “My favorite girl is called Dusty – my tall girl, my nine-inch girl is called Tank”.

She also says she plans to get more and has “two more on the way”.