Woman who spent years battling brain damage now gives back to others

Updated: 10:49 a.m. EST Jan 9, 2020

Liz Cassler was a high school football star with plans to play at the University of Northern Iowa, but a car accident on a frosty December day changed everything. “I wanted to die my last year,” said Cassler. “And the year after I wanted to die. I was like, ‘Why didn’t God take me? “” Cassler spent weeks in a coma and months recovering from a traumatic brain injury, struggling to walk and talk. She relied on her family and therapists at On With Life, an organization that helps people recover from brain damage. Today, eleven years after her accident, she pays him as a member of the On With Life team. She helps by writing positive notes in patients’ rooms and telling her story to whoever listens. “There’s this stigma – you have a brain injury, you’re different now,” said Cassler. “Yes, I know we are different, but treat us like we are not. Show us love and compassion.” Watch the video above to see the full story.

