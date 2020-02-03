Woman turns 911 with her toes after the car slides off the jack and crushes her hands

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. – A woman recovers after shaking her hands and getting stuck while changing a flat tire along an interstate Sunday evening in South Carolina on February 2.

According to the Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a flat tire forced the 54-year-old Charlotte woman to stop along the I-95 near kilometer marker 68.

Fire-Rescue officials said the woman replaced her tire with a spare tire when the jack slipped, causing the car to fall and crushing both her hands between the tire and the fender.

The woman then used a bit of innovative thinking to ask for help.

“She was only stuck on the dark highway side and experienced unbearable pain,” the department said. “In the next 35 minutes she was able to take off one shoe and manipulate her cell. After many attempts, she was able to call 911 with her toes and inform them about her predicament. “

Fire-Rescue units were sent to the rural part of I-95. They used a crowbar unsuccessfully and then deflated the tire to remove the air, but the car fell just as the tire deflated.

They could eventually free one hand with the help of the crowbar. Another crew arrived and deployed a Holmatro Hydraulic Spreader to help lift the car and free her other hand.

The woman said she was imprisoned for about 45 minutes. She suffered serious damage to both hands and all fingers.

Firefighter paramedics treated her injuries and administered painkillers, then transported her to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

