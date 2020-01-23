Woman, three teenagers accused of seriously injured woman during theft

Ottawa Police Services vehicle

Wayne Cuddington / Postmedia

An 18-year-old woman and three underage females have been charged after a woman was seriously injured in an attack and theft in the Heron Gate district last week.

Police said the adult suspect was in the victim’s home in the Baycrest Drive 2000 block on January 15, when a “dispute broke out.”

The three 17-year-old girls entered waving knives and abused and robbed the female victim, police said.

The victim was “seriously” injured during the attack, police said.

The four suspects were accused of theft with a weapon, conspiracy, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon and other charges.

They were released on promises to appear in court later this month.

