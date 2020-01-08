Woman talks about military contractor killed in Kenyan terrorist attack

Loading...

Arizona woman whose husband was killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya by an Al-Qaeda affiliate, Al-Shabab, on Sunday says she does not know how she will be able to raise her daughter alone 2 years.

“He was a great man, such a great man,” Hope Harrison said of her husband Dustin Harrison, 47, at KNXV-TV. “He was so brave.”

He was one of three Americans killed in the attack.

A pilot for the contracting company L3 Technologies, Harrison was on a two-month rotation at the Kenya Defense Forces military base in Manda Bay, and was scheduled to return in less than a week, she said.

In addition to his wife, Harrison is survived by their 2-year-old daughter and three stepchildren, said Hope Harrison, calling him “a hero, end to end”.

“My daughter loved her so much,” said Hope Harrison. “How am I going to take care of her on my own? How am I going to tell her when she is 5 years old that her dad is not there?”

On Monday, the Department of Defense identified a US soldier who died on Sunday while 23-year-old army specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. Another military contractor in addition to Harrison also died.

The attack occurred on a Kenyan Defense Forces airfield in Manda Bay, Kenya.

The attack also injured two members of the Defense Department, who were in stable condition and evacuated.

The Kenyan military said it had killed at least four terrorists on Sunday by repelling the attack on an airstrip near a US military base.

