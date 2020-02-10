Woman stabbed in Milwaukee hospital parking garage files lawsuit

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4712273002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=stabbings%2Ccrime%2Chospitals-and-medical-centers%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Clegal-sentencing%2Cneglect%2Cstress&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4712273002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/10/USAT/bde25280-70a8-452b-bbc8-96f5a2104647-16x9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A woman stabbed more than a dozen times by a stranger in the Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital parking garage filed a personal injury lawsuit in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Monday claiming the hospital was negligent in providing safety and security .

The suit accuses Columbia St. Mary of violating the “Safe-Place” law of Wisconsin, which obliges owners of public buildings to build their facilities safely and maintain safe conditions.

The 53-year-old woman, who took the suit anonymously as Jane Doe, left the hospital shortly after 7 p.m. on April 2, 2018, after visiting her mother in intensive care when she was approached by a man who attacked her with a knife.

He knocked her down, repeatedly stabbing her in the head, chest, belly, and arms, kicking her head and face, knocking out several teeth, and causing both her lungs to collapse. The woman spent more than three weeks in the hospital and has had lasting health effects, according to the suit.

The suit claims that the attack lasted about 10 minutes, while none of Columbia St. Mary’s security personnel intervened. And, the suit says, the hospital had no security guards stationed in the garage and no working surveillance cameras.

In addition, the hospital was aware of previous incidents on the hospital campus and of crime in the surrounding neighborhood and did not take any security measures.

“Our client’s primary motivation in filing this case is to shed light on the vulnerabilities in securities that existed on the night of this attack on the Columbia St. Mary campus,” said Benjamin Wagner, a lawyer at Habush Habush & Rottier representing the woman.

Wagner said the victim also hoped the lawsuit would incite the hospital and others throughout the community to increase security protocols.

An Ascension spokeswoman said their campuses have cameras and security patrols around the clock, as well as emergency call boxes and other protections.

“Our top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors, employees and doctors,” said a spokeswoman in an email.

The attacker, James Dedrew, 55, had a history of psychiatric problems and was previously locked up for stabbing two women. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison last year for attacking the woman in Columbia St. Mary’s.

James Dedrew (Photo: Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

The attack took place eight months before another woman was attacked and beaten to death in a hospital parking garage.

In January 2019, a 33-year-old nurse at Froedtert’s Lutheran Hospital, Carlie Beaudin left work late at night when she was murdered by a former clerk.

Kenneth Freeman, 28, was accused of 1st degree intentional murder at the death of Beaudin. He must appear in court later this month for a competence hearing.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/02/10/woman-stabbed-in-milwaukee-hospital-parking-garage-files-lawsuit/4681561002/