Woman seriously injured when bullet pierces residence north side

A 20-year-old woman suffered a serious gunshot wound on Thursday when at least one round of shots pierced her hometown in the 5300 block of North Teutonia Avenue.
The shooting was reported at 2:39 am, the Milwaukee police said.
The police asked everyone with information about the shooting to call (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers on (414) 224-8477.
