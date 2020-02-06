Woman seriously injured when bullet pierces residence north side

Share this story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

20-year-old woman seriously injured by bullet that pierced her hometown on the north side

At least one round of shots fired outside pierced a home and injured a 20-year-old woman early Thursday.

Put on Facebook

Sent!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link to your Facebook feed has been posted.

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=gun-violence%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Ccrime%2Coffence&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

A 20-year-old woman suffered a serious gunshot wound on Thursday when at least one round of shots pierced her hometown in the 5300 block of North Teutonia Avenue.

The shooting was reported at 2:39 am, the Milwaukee police said.

The police asked everyone with information about the shooting to call (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers on (414) 224-8477.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/06/milwaukee-violence-woman-seriously-injured-when-bullet-pierces-north-side-residence/ 4677355002 /

More stories