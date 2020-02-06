Woman seriously injured when bullet pierces residence north side

Tammy Lynch
A 20-year-old woman suffered a serious gunshot wound on Thursday when at least one round of shots pierced her hometown in the 5300 block of North Teutonia Avenue.

The shooting was reported at 2:39 am, the Milwaukee police said.

The police asked everyone with information about the shooting to call (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers on (414) 224-8477.

