Woman sentenced to 4 years by accident that killed 3 children at the Indiana bus stop

Updated: 9:21 AM EST December 20, 2019

An Indiana woman who crashed her van into four children, killing three of them while crossing a road to board a school bus, was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday.

Alyssa Shepherd, 25, could have been sentenced to 21 and a half years in prison for the accident on October 30, 2018 that killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

The children's mother, Brittany Ingle, launched herself toward Shepherd in the Fulton County courtroom. They took her out in handcuffs and accused her of minor aggression.

A jury convicted Shepherd on October 18 of three counts of reckless manslaughter, criminal imprudence and a school bus, causing injuries. The judge on Wednesday sentenced her to four years in prison, three years of house arrest and three years of probation and suspended her driver's license for 10 years.

The children were beaten while crossing the two-lane State Highway 25 in Rochester to board the bus. A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, 11, suffered critical injuries and has had more than 20 surgeries.

At the time of his arrest, Shepherd told authorities that he did not realize he was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and the flashing lights. Court documents show that Shepherd told police he saw the lights but did not recognize the vehicle as a school bus until the children were right in front of her.

After the accident, the Indiana Legislature increased penalties for drivers who pass illegally on school buses.

