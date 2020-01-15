Woman says she was scammed by thousands of Facebook Messenger pretending to be friends

A Pennsylvania woman says she was the victim of a Facebook Messenger scam masquerading as two of her friends. Cassie Conner said she received messages from a scammer who used her friends’ photos to create fake accounts. Watch the video above to learn more about this story. The scammer allegedly told her that she was eligible for a $ 200,000 grant and that she only had to pay the taxes. Conner said the crime reduced his savings by $ 5,400. The Better Business Bureau issued a fraud alert in November about these scammers who use Facebook Messenger. “No matter who sends the message or how it is written, you may be asked to provide personal information and payment for the processing fee.” BBB said in the alert. “Cancel the friendship and block these users immediately.”

A Pennsylvania woman says she was the victim of a Facebook Messenger scam masquerading as two of her friends.

Cassie Conner said she received messages from a scammer who used her friends’ photos to create fake accounts.

Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

The scammer allegedly told her that she was eligible for a $ 200,000 grant and that she only had to pay the taxes.

Conner said the crime reduced his savings by $ 5,400.

The Better Business Bureau issued a scam alert in November about these scammers who use Facebook Messenger.

“No matter who sends the message or how it is written, you will ultimately be asked to provide personal information and payment for the processing fee,” BBB said in the alert. “Cancel the friendship and block these users immediately.”

