A heartbroken Las Vegas woman says her 2-year-old bulldog, Minni, was run over to death by a grooming table at PetSmart. “I brought her to take a bath and have her nails cut,” Vikki Seifert told KVVU-TV. Shortly after dropping off Minni, she saw employees running around the grooming area. Seifert said that the Minni TV channel was dead within 15 minutes of its filing. “I don’t think it’s the weight of the table,” she said. “It was the fact that it was electric, and it crushed her to the point that the table was completely closed over it. And then, being unplugged, there was no way to lift it.” The PetSmart store released a statement regarding the incident. “A tragic accident happened in our grooming salon, which resulted in the heartbreaking loss of Minni,” the store said in the statement. “There is nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care.” Watch the video above to learn more about this story.

