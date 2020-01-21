Woman receives maximum sentence in cruelty to animals

This is a photo of Angel in the condition in which she was found. Photo courtesy

By Stephanie Thompson – Sweetwater Now – January 21

Note: This is an update to an original story entitled “Dog dies: RS woman charged with cruelty to animals”. To read the original story, click here.

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs woman who has pleaded guilty to a number of animal cruelties will spend six months in Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Twenty-year-old Lauryn Burge appeared before Judge Scott Nelson’s District Court in Rock Springs on Tuesday morning to hold a hearing on the allegation of wrongdoing. Burge originally pleaded guilty to the indictment at a hearing on December 30, 2019, but the conviction was suspended until the state could investigate the case.

Burge also had to refund $ 444.45 for treatment of the surviving dog. Nelson informed Burge that he could reduce the sentence if she took every available parent class in the detention center.

Although Burge received the maximum sentence, the maximum fine of $ 750 was not imposed. Judge Nelson said he wanted Burge to pay the refund instead.

“We are happy that she is in prison,” said Terry Dufford.

However, Terry said that harsher punishment is required in such cases. Terry is the father of Jayden Dufford, Burge’s ex-fiancé, who took care of his puppies for three months during basic schooling.

testimony

Deputy Prosecutor Jordan Allen called three witnesses, including Rock Springs police officer Tracy Frisbee.

Officer Frisbee said he was asked to participate in civilian preparedness because a young man who was later identified as Jayden wanted to get his things out of an apartment.

“When I opened the door, I got a very strong smell,” said Frisbee. “It smelled very bad.”

The kitchen area was devastated, the dishes were everywhere, droppings and urine lay on the floor and flies flew through the kitchen. While Frisbee was talking to Burge, Jayden and his family were looking for the puppies.

When Angel and Maxie were found, they were weak and Angel couldn’t even move. Courtesy of photos

“They came out with two animals that had definitely not been fed for a long time,” said Frisbee. “I mean they looked bad.”

Jayden and his sister Brooklynne Dufford walked with the dogs, who told Frisbee that they needed immediate attention. During her absence, Frisbee found out that three other adults with a castle lived in the apartment.

Terry testified that Jayden had just come home after three months of basic training. According to Terry, the relationship between Jayden and Burge ended, and Jayden was informed that there were other people living with Burge in the apartment. For this reason, they asked an officer to help him pick up his personal belongings.

“When we went into the apartment, the smell was terrible,” said Terry.

When they walked through the rooms the garbage, the flies and the stench were almost too much, but they were looking for the dogs. A video was played to show the condition of the apartment. It showed droppings, urine and garbage all over the floor in every room. The kitchen was the worst with flies hovering over the food left over.

As he tried to process everything he saw, Terry heard something much worse.

“All I heard was that my daughter said,” I think one is dead, “said Terry.

The family immediately went with the puppies after they were emaciated in the bathtub. Angel was in the worst shape and they thought she was dead until she moved. Since it was a night, they could not take the animals to the vet, but talked to you and they were told how to treat the puppies.

The next morning, on the way to the vet’s office, Angel died in Brooklynne’s arms. Maxie, the other puppy, survived.

Brooklynne testified that she followed the veterinarian’s advice and fed the dogs pediasure and goat milk, but Angel threw it up. Maxie kept the milk low and even ate hard food.

Brooklynne said they cremated Angel, but they still had to pay for the veterinary bills related to Maxie’s treatment. So far, the total has been $ 444.45. She also said that Burge bought the puppies for her brother.

According to the testimony, Allen said he asked the court to sentence Burge to a five-month prison term with one month’s probation. He requested a $ 444.45 refund and a fine.

“She would have seen these animals slowly run away,” he said.

This is a photo of Angel shortly after she was found. Photo courtesy

Judge ask Burge

After Judge Nelson Burge asked a few times if she wanted to say something, she said “No”. He started asking her some questions about her and the case.

Burge was asked if she had ever been in conflict with the law in the past.

“I’ve never been to a courtroom,” said Burge.

Burge said she had a one-year-old son, whom she entrusted to her mother when all of this happened.

Judge Nelson also asked why she hadn’t asked anyone to help with the dogs.

Burge said she posted her photos on Facebook a few times to find someone to take them in, but no one would.

Judge Nelson asked her why she hadn’t brought the dogs to an animal shelter if she couldn’t take care of them. She said the license plate of her car had expired and she couldn’t pay for it so that she couldn’t take the dogs to the shelter. She said she has two cats that are fat and she tried to feed the dogs, but Maxie was aggressive and didn’t let Angel eat.

Judge Nelson then asked her when she first noticed that the dogs were in poor condition. Burge said around December 15, 2019.

Judge Nelson said the court is not set up for this type of case. Nelson was concerned that Burge would have a small child. He sentenced him to 6 months in prison and asked her to pay the restitution.

Then he gave her strict instructions by telling her to take as many hours of education as possible while she was in prison. He said that she could then apply for a reduction in sentence.

“I am giving you the opportunity to avoid the six months,” said Judge Nelson. “Please use that.”