Woman missing for almost a week found alive in an SUV buried in the snow

Paula Beth James, of Oroville, California, disappeared on January 9, setting off a Silver alert. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said that James suffered from health problems that could confuse her. “His tracks were covered in snow,” said Dan Newman, who works for Butte County Search and Rescue. “We knew if we were going to find it and find it alive, we had to do it very quickly.” A sheriff’s helicopter was searching near Butte Meadows around noon Wednesday and spotted a Toyota 4Runner that fit James’ description. SUV buried in snow, said the sheriff’s office. “That’s when we got excited, it was hopefully,” said Newman. Two people got out of the helicopter after landing. They went to the SUV. Inside the SUV, they found James alive. “It’s really a needle in a haystack,” said Newman. “The vehicle had a lot of snow on the top. On top of that, being a silver car, it doesn’t really contrast with the snow. The sheriff’s office said that a search and rescue team with a snow-crawler tracked vehicle had removed James from his SUV. “She was in a good mood,” said Newman. “She was very excited to see us and we were just as excited to see her.” She was then taken to the hospital around 2:45 pm Officials said that James was aware and was speaking when she arrived at the hospital. ‘hospital. His condition has been stabilized. The family members said they were pleased that James was found and are awaiting updates. “Everyone was so relieved and grateful,” said niece Erin Powell. “My first reaction was:” Yes! “Yes, it was so exciting.” “We are told that she is in a good mood. She is fine,” said niece Jennifer Horace. “We really hope for a positive and transparent recovery.” Horace said that doctors always do tests to make sure James is okay. “We’re all patiently waiting on the phone for all the updates, all the positive updates and the spending. Spending time together and smiling for the first time in a week,” said Horace. The sheriff’s office said detectives, MPs and pilots spent more than 100 hours looking for James. “It’s so great to see how many good people are out there,” said Horace. “You see so many negative stories and his scary world, and see so many people who don’t know (James), don’t know families, take time out of their day … It’s amazing.” It is not known how long James was in his SUV.

