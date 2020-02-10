Woman is facing felony charge, accused of waving knife

Jessica M Hill (thanks to the police from Casper)

CASPER, Wyo – Police say a woman involved in a verbal physical argument with others was eventually arrested after witnesses had reported that the suspect was waving a knife.

According to papers released by the Natrona County Circuit Court, 26-year-old Jessica M. Hill; or Three Forks, Montana; was arrested during the early morning hours of February 9, 2020. She is accused of a felony count of aggravated attack and battery and a felony count of battery.

Officers report that they have responded to a call from a drunk person who had pulled a knife at the reporting party. Police say they arrived at South David’s address just before Sunday, 3:00 p.m. Several people at home, some of whom had drunk earlier in the evening, watched a movie at home.

The prosecutor and several witnesses say that the prosecutor has entered a verbal and physical battle with people in the house. The statement describes the verbal argument regarding the care of a dog.

Witnesses say the two struggled for a moment before they broke up. It is then claimed that Hill left the room in front of the kitchen, returned with a kitchen knife, and waved it in a threatening manner. The witnesses then said that the knife had been removed from Hill and that she had been kicked out of the house.

The sworn statement in the case continues with the description of witnesses who say that Hill tried to return to the house after being kicked out.

Hill would have told officers initially that she could not remember having taken the knife, and later told officers that she had taken the knife for “self-defense,” but did not elaborate on what she was defending against.

Hill was subsequently arrested and transported to the Natrona detention center without further reported incident.

All cited or arrested are deemed innocent until convicted in court. The costs can be changed after official deposits from the office of the district attorney of Natrona.

