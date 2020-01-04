Woman injured by falling post after being hit by a delivery truck

Loading...

The police are still investigating how everything happened. *** MARIA *** A close call for a woman on a street in Boston. She was injured after being hit … by a fallen power pole. *** VO *** Boston police tell us that a delivery truck was backing up at Fairmont Ave in Hyde Park this afternoon. That truck hit a pole and knocked it down. The pole caught a woman walking. They took her to Brigham

Woman injured by the fall of the post after being hit by a delivery truck

Updated: 10:22 PM EST January 3, 2020

A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon after being injured by a drop in a power pole in Hyde Park. Boston police said a delivery truck was receding on Fairmount Avenue when it hit the post and dropped it. The woman who was beaten was walking through the area. Police said they took her to Brigham and Women's Hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

